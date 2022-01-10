Harris Teeter will close most stores an hour earlier

Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, Harris Teeter is closing most of its grocery stores an hour early, at 9 p.m.

The chain said the reduction in business hours is in effect until further notice.

"We believe that closing early will allow associates to: process ExpressLane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, ensure excellent closing to better prepare for the following day and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop."

Stores not affected by the closing change include Shops at Shadowline, 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, and Pine Ridge Plaza, 2835 Reynolda Road in Winston Salem.

Publix took a similar step to close its stores at 9 p.m. in September.

