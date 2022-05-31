Hawk Ridge apartment complex sold for $26 million

The Hawk Ridge apartment complex in Clemmons has been sold for $26 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 12-building apartment community is on 14 acres at 400 Hawk Ridge off Stratford Road near Clemmons. The community features 168 one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The buyer is Hawk Ridge Property LLC. The sellers are led by an affiliate of residential real-estate investor DAS Alliance Group of San Diego.

The DAS affiliate bought the property for $15.35 million in May 2019. The property also was sold for $9.08 million in September 2014.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 99 apartment or multi-family complex transaction sold in Forsyth County for a combined $1.07 billion.

