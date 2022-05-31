 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawk Ridge apartment complex sold for $26 million

  • 0

The Hawk Ridge apartment complex in Clemmons has been sold for $26 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 12-building apartment community is on 14 acres at 400 Hawk Ridge off Stratford Road near Clemmons. The community features 168 one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The buyer is Hawk Ridge Property LLC. The sellers are led by an affiliate of residential real-estate investor DAS Alliance Group of San Diego.

The DAS affiliate bought the property for $15.35 million in May 2019. The property also was sold for $9.08 million in September 2014.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 99 apartment or multi-family complex transaction sold in Forsyth County for a combined $1.07 billion.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A US Recession Is Inevitable: Soros' Fitzpatrick

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert