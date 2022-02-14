Hawthorne OB-GYN property sold for $6.1 million

The Hawthorne OB-GYN Associates property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $6.08 million to a national commercial real-estate firm based in California, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.95-acre site at 1806 S. Hawthorne Road contains a 6,708-square-foot building.
The buyer is Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 54 DST, an affiliate of JRW Realty of Pasadena, Calif.
The seller is MRA Davidson LLC, an affiliate of Commercial Realty Advisors LLC of Winston-Salem.
A different Commercial Realty Advisors affiliate bought the property for $1.92 million in December 2018.
Richard Craver
