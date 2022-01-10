Hayward acquires water bowls manufacturer

Hayward Holdings Inc. said Monday it has acquired Water Works Technologies Group LLC. Terms were not disclosed.

Water Works manufactures a variety of water bowls in resin and glass in an assortment of colors and finishes, as well as sheer waterfalls.

These high-end water features all have color illumination through LED lighting options that allow smart app coordination with other pool, spa or landscape lighting colors and shows.

Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.

Hayward is the largest private employer in Clemmons with 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs as of March.

Hayward recently opened a 324,000-square-foot distribution facility in Davie Industrial Center. The facility represents a $25 million capital investment. The company plans a workforce of 200 at the Mocksville center at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.