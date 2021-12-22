Hayward board authorizes $450 million share buyback plan

The board of directors for Hayward Holdings Inc. announced Tuesday it has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $450 million of the company’s outstanding common stock over the next three years.

This new program will be funded using cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

“Our business is performing well and we remain confident in our ability to continue executing our growth initiatives in the years ahead,” Hayward chief executive Kevin Holleran said in a statement. “We believe our stock represents an attractive use of cash as part of our balanced approach to capital allocation.”

Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.

Hayward is the largest private employer in Clemmons with 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs as of March.

Hayward recently opened a 324,000-square-foot distribution facility in Davie Industrial Center. The facility represents a $25 million capital investment. The company plans a workforce of 200 at the Mocksville center at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.

