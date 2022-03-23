Hayward debuts Spanish manufacturing facility

Hayward Holdings Inc. said Monday it has opened a manufacturing plant in Barcelona, Spain, where it will make automation and water sanitizer control systems.

The 43,000-square-foot plant will include assembly operations, quality control and a distribution center. It also contains engineering, product management, technical and customer service groups, a showroom and training center.

The manufacturer said the Barcelona facility “is the latest development in a series of strategic moves to expand Hayward’s position in delivering advanced, easy-to-use internet-connected products.”

Hayward has operations at One Hayward Industrial Drive in Clemmons, where it had 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs.

Its recently opened Mocksville facility is projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.

The company is in the process of moving its headquarters from Berkeley Heights, N.J., to Charlotte.

