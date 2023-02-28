Another quarter of sharp decline in consumer demand for pool products sent Hayward Holdings Inc. to a 74.9% decline in fourth-quarter net income of just under $16 million.

The profit decline, reported Tuesday, followed on a 54% third-quarter decrease to $23.1 million.

Diluted earnings for the fourth-quarter were 7 cents, down from 26 cents a year ago.

However, because Hayward warned in November of a major sales drop-off, the manufacturer's fourth-quarter adjusted net income of $23.7 million fell within the range of analysts' adjusted earnings forecasts.

Adjusted earnings were 11 cents a share.

The average forecast was 13 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time and charges into their forecasts.

Hayward, based in Charlotte, is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.

Fourth-quarter sales were down 26.5% to $259 million.

For the full year, net income dropped 12% to $179.3 million. Sales were down 6% to $1.31 billion.

“Our fourth-quarter performance was consistent with expectations, reflecting the continued reduction of channel inventory days on hand,” Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“2022 was characterized by record sell-through of Hayward products, as reported by our primary channel partners in the core U.S. market, continued market share gain, and a normalization of channel inventory in the second half."

Hayward offered its initial fiscal 2023 financial guidance that it said reflects more challenging macroeconomic conditions, and consequently an additional reduction of channel inventory levels.

It projects sales being down between 18% and 22% from $1.31 billion, which would be $1.02 billion on the low end of the range and $1.07 billion on the high end.

Restructuring update

Hayward has taken restructuring steps over the past eight months to “reduce labor in our production cost base” as part of an overall “cost optimization program.”

One pivotal step was disclosed Dec. 8 when the manufacturer filed a WARN Act notice of its plans to eliminate 57 jobs at its Clemmons manufacturing plant by Jan. 31.

The company is the largest private employer in Clemmons with more than 1,000 workers, as well as one of the largest in Forsyth County.

Hayward said in a Dec. 8 statement that it “made the difficult decision to reduce staff at the Clemmons manufacturing facility to streamline operations.”

Hayward recently opened a 240,000-square-foot distribution facility in Mocksville that has been projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from Clemmons.

Holleran said in Tuesday's news release that "throughout the year, we took many proactive steps to strengthen Hayward’s position as a premier company in the attractive pool industry, including introducing innovative new solutions and demonstrating agile manufacturing capability."

"We remained focused on protecting structural gross profit margins through disciplined price actions and manufacturing cost control while funding our growth investments. We successfully executed our enterprise cost reduction program."

Hayward said it repurchased $343.1 million in common stock during 2022, though none in the fourth quarter.

A publicly traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

In July, Hayward's board of directors authorized repurchasing up to $450 million in common stock over the next three years, of which $400 million remains.

The repurchase program will continue to be funded by cash on hand and cash generated from operations.