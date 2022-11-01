Hayward exceeds lowered third-quarter earnings forecast; company projects 6% decline in fiscal 2022 sales

Hayward Holdings Inc. reported Tuesday exceeding significantly lowered financial projections for the third quarter, posting a 54% decrease in net income to $23.1 million.

The manufacturer reinstated its fiscal 2022 sales guidance by projecting a 6% decline in full-year sales after shelving the guidance in July.

Hayward also took steps during the third quarter to "reduce labor in our production cost base" as part of an overall "cost optimization program."

Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems. It recently moved its headquarters Charlotte, and has significant operations in Clemmons and Mocksville with more than 1,100 employees combined.

Hayward did not comment on whether the Clemmons and/Mocksville facilities had job cuts during the third quarter, or whether hiring plans had been reduced or curtailed.

"At this time, we don’t have anything additional to share beyond what was said in earnings," Hayward said in a statement.

The manufacturer said the "cost optimization program" was aimed at "addressing the current market dynamics and maintain the company’s strong financial metrics."

"The initial focus was on a reduction of variable costs with specific attention to eliminating cost inefficiencies in our supply chain and reducing labor in our production cost base."

The manufacturer said it has "identified structural selling, general and administrative cost reduction opportunities totaling $25 million to $30 million in 2023, with initial savings of $8 million to be realized in 2022."

Core quarterly details

Third-quarter sales dropped 30% to $245.7 million. North American sales were down 32% to $203.7 million.

Hayward has said third-quarter sales typically are lower due to seasonality in consumer demand for its products.

Hayward said it "continues to see increasing consumer demand for pool equipment products in the U.S., specifically, for our suite of SmartPad products into the aftermarket."

Diluted earnings were 10 cents per share, down from 21 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 14 cents.

The average forecast was 12 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Hayward warned of a third-quarter sales and profits slump in its second-quarter earnings report when it significantly lowered fiscal 2022 sales guidance from growth in a range of 9% to 12% to a decline in a range of 2% to 6%.

Hayward had $1.05 billion in sales through the third quarter, up 0.5% from a year ago.

By comparison, fiscal 2021 sales were $1.4 billion, which means a 2% decline would represent $28 million and a 6% decline would represent an $84 million decline.

Hayward said the latest fiscal year 2022 guidance "reflects higher-than-expected inflation impacting the fourth quarter, normalizing channel inventory levels and geopolitical events in Europe."

Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s president and chief executive, said that while the manufacturer's third-quarter results were in line with projections, "we saw a meaningful divergence between this channel sell-through and our net sales into the channel as our partners reduced the level of inventory on hand in response to normalizing lead times and safety stock requirements."

"We are taking proactive steps to streamline the organization and realign our cost structure to current conditions while prioritizing our strategic growth investments.”

Hayward spent $50 million on share repurchases in the third quarter and $343.1 million so far in fiscal 2022.

There is $400 million remaining in the latest authorization approved by the Hayward board of directors on July 26.