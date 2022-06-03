Hayward extends buying spree with lighting company

Hayward Holdings Inc., which has a major operations presence in the Triad, said Thursday it has purchased the specialty lighting business of Halco Lighting Technologies. Terms were not disclosed.

Halco’s specialty lighting business includes products for the residential and commercial pool, spa, fountain, and landscape lighting market segments. Among its brands are ColorSplash, J&J Electronics, PureWhite and Sollos.

The Halco products will become part of Hayward’s OmniLogic cloud-based pool and spa automation platform.

Charlotte-based Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.

The company is the largest private employer in Clemmons with more than 1,000 employees.

The recently opened 240,000-square-foot distribution facility in Mocksville is projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from Clemmons facility.

