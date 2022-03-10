 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hayward Holdings pays $3.5 million to settle patent lawsuit
0 Comments

Hayward Holdings pays $3.5 million to settle patent lawsuit

  • 0
Hayward Industries Mocksville

Hayward Industries has built a 324,000 square foot spec building on Gildan Drive. 

 Walt Unks

Hayward Holdings Inc. said Tuesday in its 2021 regulatory filing that it has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit filed in North Carolina involving Pentair Water Pool and Spa, Inc. and Danfoss Drives A/S.

The settlement, which was finalized Dec. 30, had Hayward paying the groups $3.5 million to settle the 10-year-old lawsuit.

Pentair and Danfoss had alleged patent infringement by certain Hayward swimming pool variable speed pumps and controllers.

Hayward had denied that it infringed or infringes the claims of such patents, and makes no admission of infringement or of any other liability. Pentair and Danfoss deny that any patent claims are invalid or otherwise unenforceable.

Hayward recorded a $3.5 million expense related to the settlement in the fourth quarter.

Hayward has operations at One Hayward Industrial Drive in Clemmons, where it had 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs. Its Mocksville facility is projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert