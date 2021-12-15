Hayward lands installation agreement with Australian group

Hayward Holdings Inc., which is expanding its operational presence in the Triad, said Wednesday it has reached an agreement with Plungie, an Australia-based fabricator of monolithic concrete pools, to outfit all of its future installations in North America exclusively with Hayward pool equipment.

Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.

Founded in 2018, Plungie recently opened an ISO-accredited manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas. Two additional facilities are expected to open across the U.S. in 2022.

Hayward is the largest private employer in Clemmons with 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs as of March.

Hayward recently opened a 324,000-square-foot distribution facility in Davie Industrial Center. The facility represents a $25 million capital investment. The company plans a workforce of 200 at the Mocksville center at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.

