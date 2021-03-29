Hayward Pool Products' Clemmons facility to gain jobs as corporate headquarters moves from NJ to Charlotte

Hayward Pool Products, the largest private employer in Clemmons, will gain some corporate operational jobs as part of a relocation initiative by its parent company.
Hayward Holdings Inc., a publicly traded company since March 12, also said Monday it is moving its corporate headquarters to Charlotte from Berkeley Heights, N.J. The company has 90 corporate jobs altogether.
The company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems.
The plan is to begin the relocation initiative this summer and be completed within 12 to 15 months.
The Clemmons operations will gain supply-chain, quality-assurance and customer-service corporate jobs, according to Monty Hagler, who spoke on behalf of Hayward. The company did not disclose the number of jobs involved.
Meanwhile, Charlotte will gain the parent company's senior leadership team, corporate human resources, U.S. sales leadership, corporate finance and other strategic functions.
Hayward Pool Products already has 850 employees in its Clemmons production facility at One Hayward Industrial Drive. That's up about 100 over the past year and up 300 over the past 11 years.
It ranks 13th among Forsyth County's largest private employers.
The company's sprawling research-and-development, manufacturing, distribution and warehouse operations in Clemmons occupy 700,000 square feet. Nearly all of its pool products are made at the plant.
“This is an important strategic next step for Hayward to create greater synergies and cross-functional collaboration to improve decision-making, cycle time and customer service,” chief executive Kevin Holleran said in a statement.
“It will also result in long-term cost savings that will be redeployed back into the business, put us closer to our largest production facility and create easier access to connect with our customers, distributors and channel partners.”
The company said it "evaluated multiple relocation sites before determining North Carolina best fit the interests of the company."
Hayward cited being assisted by several local and state government and economic-recruitment groups, including Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties' board of commissioners, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C.
However, Hagler said the company did not request economic incentives as part of the relocation process.
"The relocation decisions were not focused on incentives," Hagler said.
The Hayward decision "is a modern case study of the next wave of corporate investment and jobs migrating from high-cost, high-tax Northeast markets, like New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, to North Carolina," said John H. Boyd with site-selection company firm The Boyd Co. of Princeton, N.J.,
"Hayward already has a manufacturing presence in the state, and for reasons relating to not only compelling operating cost savings for labor, taxes, real estate and utilities, the company can now factor in synergistic efficiencies of having management and technical support staff in relative proximity to the production site."
Hayward previously received $975,000 in local and state incentives in exchange for moving the bulk of its manufacturing base from New Jersey to Clemmons in 1995.
At that time, Hayward officials said the Clemmons operations have met its requirement for production expansion, educational level of the available work force, quick connection to the interstate and community support.
Since the 1995 move, the company has spent more than $100 million in capital investments on the Clemmons facility — more than tripled its $32 million pledge.
As such, Hayward already represents the largest long-term payoff since the local incentive era began in 1990.
Hayward became a publicly traded company March 12, trading under the ticker symbol "HAYW."
It raised more than $700 million in its initial public offering of 22.2 million shares offered by the company and 18.1 million shares by existing stockholders.
