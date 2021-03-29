Hayward Pool Products' Clemmons facility to gain jobs as corporate headquarters moves from NJ to Charlotte

The company's sprawling research-and-development, manufacturing, distribution and warehouse operations in Clemmons occupy 700,000 square feet. Nearly all of its pool products are made at the plant.

“This is an important strategic next step for Hayward to create greater synergies and cross-functional collaboration to improve decision-making, cycle time and customer service,” chief executive Kevin Holleran said in a statement.

“It will also result in long-term cost savings that will be redeployed back into the business, put us closer to our largest production facility and create easier access to connect with our customers, distributors and channel partners.”

The company said it "evaluated multiple relocation sites before determining North Carolina best fit the interests of the company."

Hayward cited being assisted by several local and state government and economic-recruitment groups, including Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties' board of commissioners, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C.

However, Hagler said the company did not request economic incentives as part of the relocation process.

"The relocation decisions were not focused on incentives," Hagler said.