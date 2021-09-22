Hayward set to expand Triad presence with Mocksville distribution facility

SouthPoint has brought thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in investment to the county, Bralley said.

Bralley said Davie Industrial Center went from proposal to construction when Bill Junker, owner of Trailers of the East Coast in Mocksville, got involved by suggesting the availability of the campus land that already had most of the necessary utilities, a road and a stoplight.

Junker and the Davie officials hired Commercial Realty Advisors to evaluate the project and determine how to market it.

Junker said in January 2019 he was inspired by Bralley’s decades-long vision that the corridor between U.S. 601 and U.S. 64 “would be the lifeline future of Mocksville.”

Hayward background

Hayward, a publicly traded company since March 12, is in the process of moving its corporate headquarters to Charlotte from Berkeley Heights, N.J.

The company has 90 corporate jobs altogether. The plan is for the relocation to be completed by summer 2022.