Hayward Holdings Inc. said Thursday private-equity investment funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors LP and Alberta Investment Management Corp. has informed the manufacturer of plans to sell 16 million shares of Hayward stock.

The company is the largest private employer in Clemmons with more than 1,000 workers, as well as a 240,000-square-foot distribution facility in Mocksville that has been projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production.

The stock is being offered via an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the website Investopedia, a company that makes a shelf offering can "go to market quickly when conditions become more favorable." It also does not have to issue all of the shares at one time.

This type of transaction typically is done to provide shareholders with more selling options than may be available through normal trading channels.

It is the second time In 10 months the funds announced plans to sell Hayward shares. In May, the funds combined to sell 22.5 million shares.

According to MSNMoney.com as of Thursday, CCMP owns the second largest stake in the manufacturer at 41.91 million shares for a 19.8% holding. Alberta owns the third largest stake at 22.90 million for a 10.8% stake.