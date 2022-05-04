Hayward shareholders plan to sell 22.5 million shares

Hayward Holdings Inc., a major employer in Clemmons and Mocksville, filed Tuesday an automatic shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that two large shareholders plan to sell up to a combined 22.5 million shares.

According to the website Investopedia, a company that makes a shelf offering can "go to market quickly when conditions become more favorable." It also does not have to issue all of the shares at one time.

This type of transaction typically is done to provide shareholders with more selling options than may be available through normal trading channels.

Funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors LP and Alberta Investment Management Corp. are the planned selling shareholders.

As of Hayward’s 2022 proxy filing of April 29, CCMP owns the second largest stake in the manufacturer at 64.76 million shares for a 28.2% holding. Alberta owns the third largest stake at 35.39 million for a 15.4% stake.

Hayward intends to repurchase from the underwriters 7.5 million shares from the offering at a price per share equal to the price per share paid by the underwriters to Alberta and CCMP. Hayward said it intends to fund the share repurchase with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.