Hayward top executive has tripling of total compensation in 2021; stock-option awards biggest factor

The top executive of Hayward Holdings Inc. received a more than tripling in total compensation to $6.43 million for fiscal 2021, foremost coming from stock-option awards, the manufacturer reported in a regulatory filing Thursday.

It was Hayward’s first fiscal proxy filing since becoming a publicly traded company in March 2021.

Kevin Holleran, Hayward's president and chief executive, received $2.07 million in total compensation a year ago.

The biggest factor was the awarding of stock-option awards valued at $3.1 million on the date they were issued. Holleran did not receive any stock-option awards in 2020.

Holleran was paid $775,000 in base salary, up 9.1% over 2020. He received a 25.7% increase in incentive pay to $1.55 million.

Holleran received $259,807 in all other compensation, which represented $183,005 in a nonqualified deferred compensation plan, $36,412 in relocation expenses tied to the Charlotte headquarters move, $17,400 in a company-match 401(k) plan contribution, $12,024 for a supplemental medical plan, and $11,066 toward car lease and car expense reimbursements.

For fiscal 2021, net income was $203.7 million, compared with $43.3 million a year ago.

Hayward did not provide a chief executive pay ratio disclosure compared with its median employee's compensation.

Hayward's other top-five executives also received a major boost in total compensation related to stock-option awards.

Richard Roetken, president of its North America division, received a 2.7% increase in base salary to $456,000, a 16% jump in incentive pay to $638,000 and a 181.1% increase in total compensation to $3.02 million.

Donald Smith, chief supply chain officer, was listed for the first time. He was paid $417,000 in base salary, $585,000 in incentive pay and $1.89 million in total compensation.

Michael Colicchio, its former corporate controller, was paid $272,500 in base salary, $163,500 in incentive pay, a $150,000 bonus and $718,928 in total compensation.

Fernando Blasco, general manager for Europe and other global markets, also was listed for the first time. He was paid $233,090 in base salary, $233,090 in incentive pay and $582,589 in total compensation.

Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems. It is in the process of moving its headquarters to Charlotte from Berkeley Heights, N.J., by summer 2022.

The company is the largest private employer in Clemmons at One Hayward Industrial Drive, where it had 747 full-time and 174 part-time jobs.

The 240,000-square-foot distribution facility in Mocksville represents a $25 million capital investment and is projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.

