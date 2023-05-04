Hayward Holdings Inc. reported Thursday an 89% decline in first-quarter profit to $8.4 million.

That's on top of a 74.9% decline in fourth-quarter net income of just under $16 million and a 54% third-quarter decrease to $23.1 million.

Diluted earnings for the first quarter were 4 cents, down from 30 cents a year ago.

Kevin Holleran, Hayward's president and chief executive, said first-quarter results "were consistent with expectations, reflecting strong execution amid a progressive rightsizing of channel inventory, normalizing seasonal buying patterns and unfavorable weather conditions in certain key markets."

Hayward, based in Charlotte, is the largest private employer in Clemmons with more than 1,000 workers. During January, it eliminated 57 jobs in Clemmons in response to the sales slump. Hayward recently opened a 240,000-square-foot distribution facility in Mocksville that has been projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production.

Hayward affirmed its fiscal 2023 financial guidance of sales being down between 18% and 22% from $1.31 billion in fiscal 2022, which would be $1.02 billion on the low end of the range and $1.07 billion on the high end.