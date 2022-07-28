Hayward's share price takes major hit after downgrade to fiscal 2022 revenue guidance

The share price of Hayward Holdings Inc. took a substantial hit Thursday as investors focused on significantly lowered fiscal 2022 financial guidance rather than a 25.4% jump in second-quarter net income to $66.3 million.

Hayward is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated automation systems. It has significant operations in Clemmons and Mocksville with more than 1,100 employees combined.

Hayward reduced its fiscal 2022 sales guidance from growth in a range of 9% to 12% to a decline in a range of 2% to 6%.

Hayward had $809.9 million in first-half sales. Fiscal 2021 sales were $1.4 billion, which means a 2% decline would represent $28 million and a 6% decline would represent an $84 million decline.

Another factor: even with a 7-cent year-over-year increase to 29 cents in diluted earnings per share, Hayward fell short of the average second-quarter forecast of 35 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Investors sent Hayward's share price down as much as 23.2% during trading Thursday. It closed down 18.2%, or by $2.50 to $11.21.

Hayward said the revenue decline projection "reflects its outlook for the expected channel inventory reduction in the second half of the year, as well as continued impact of geopolitical events in Europe and unfavorable exchange rates.:

Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s president and chief executive, provided additional details in his statement.

"Overall in our core U.S. market, we see healthy demand driven by product upgrade trends in the aftermarket and resilient new construction activity," Holleran said.

"However, during the quarter, we started to see the impact of the macro-economic environment, particularly in Europe, while seasonal markets in North America were impacted by the cool and wet spring weather."

Holleran said the manufacturer is projecting channel partners will reduce their Hayward inventory on hand by four to six weeks in the second half.

"We are reducing our 2022 guidance to reflect this inventory reduction, and are taking the appropriate actions to manage our production and costs to maintain our industry leading margins."

It was Hayward’s first apples-to-apples quarterly financial comparison since becoming a publicly traded company in March 2021.

Sales rose 9.6% during the second quarter to just under $400 million. North American sales were up 17% to $342.1 million.

"The increase was driven by improved pricing and acquisitions, which offset the lower volume in weather effected seasonal markets, namely the Midwest, Northeast and Canada, as well as a moderating of channel inventory," the manufacturer said.

"We and our board of directors are very confident in Hayward’s long-term growth and free cash-flow generation, and as such are replenishing our share-repurchase program to $450 million over 3 years," Holleran said.

Hayward spent $293.1 million in share repurchases in the first half.