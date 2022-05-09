HCTec expands Winston-Salem operational hub

HCTec, an information-technology services firm, recently expanded its Winston-Salem operations by adding 5,000 square feet near Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem.

The firm focuses on serving health-care systems and provider organizations with offerings that include comprehensive managed services, quality assurance and general call center support.

The firm now has nearly 20,000 square feet of office space over three floors in Winston-Salem.

The renovated space will include corporate staff and HCTec’s internal information-technology operations to allow the expansion of the existing call center by 30 workstations.

HCTec entered the Winston-Salem market in July when it bought Talon Healthy IT Services for an undisclosed price.

Based in Brentwood, Tenn., HCTec provides award-winning, best-in-class IT services to more than 1,500 academic medical centers, health systems, community hospitals, critical access hospitals, and other health-care provider organizations across the nation. HCTec has more than 500 employees nationwide.

