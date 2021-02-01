Healthcare systems shift weekly vaccination schedules for first doses

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health are shifting their weekly first-dose vaccination schedules to adhere to the recommendation made by the state's health secretary.
Dr. Mandy Cohen advised on Jan. 26 that vaccine providers begin first-dose vaccinations on Thursdays after receiving that week's allotment from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Cohen said those vaccination schedules should be in place as long as weekly vaccine supply is limited. She advised reserving Monday for using up vaccine leftover from no-shows or cancellations.
She also recommended that providers wait to schedule appointments for the coming vaccine week until they have received the allocation.
Wake Forest Baptist Health responded by moving to a Wednesday through Sunday schedule for first and second doses for patients 65 and older.
"However, for the next few Tuesdays, we will be providing second doses to some of our patients who were in the first group to receive the vaccination," Wake Forest Baptist said.
Wake Forest Baptist said individuals ages 65 and older can now make COVID-19 vaccination appointments online through their myWakeHealth account, along with calling (336) 70-COVID.
Cone is shifting to administering weekly first doses beginning on Thursdays and going through Mondays, while providing second doses daily. Cone's vaccinations are being done by appointment only at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
Novant said it continues to provide first and second doses on a daily basis.
Gov. Roy Cooper will conduct his next COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
More Guilford appointments
Guilford County Division of Public Health will begin offering a limited number of vaccination appointments at 8 a.m. Tuesday for individuals in Groups One and Two.
Appointments can be made at www.healthyguilford.com or by calling 336-641-7944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until all slots have been filled.
The vaccination sites are: Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro; High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230; Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Because the vaccine is being provided by the federal government, eligible individuals are not required to be vaccinated in their county or state of residence.
For example, Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, estimated Thursday that between 25% and 30% of the vaccine being administered by the county health department is going to individuals who don't reside in the county.
Improved ranking
North Carolina is listed at 19th in the country — at 7.4% — for percentage of its population having received a first dose of vaccine, according to Sunday's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state was ranked sixth for total doses administered at 950,688, which are 800,782 first doses and 149,906 second doses. That's 67% out of 1.42 million doses DHHS has distributed.
By comparison, on Jan. 22 North Carolina ranked 35th in percentage of population vaccinated at 5.3%, and 38th in percentage of doses used at 51%.
DHHS said Monday that North Carolina has administered 1.06 million doses statewide: 795,929 first doses, 159,196 second doses and 106,183 through the federal program providing doses to long-term care residents.
DHHS said its dashboard will be updated every weekday to track the state’s administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
DHHS shared with vaccine providers this week a new two-part process composed of a baseline statewide allocation of 90,000 doses and a set-aside allocation of 55,000 doses.
The set-aside allocation will focus on: counties with higher numbers of people 65 and older with low income; higher numbers of historically marginalized populations 65 and older; and received less doses per population in previous weeks.
DHHS said the goal is to "prioritize geographic equity and ensuring access to vaccines for older North Carolinians and historically marginalized communities, while continuing to expect that all doses are used the same week."
Livestream COVID talk
DHHS said it will launch at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday a livestream talk series to address and provide updates on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Cohen will conduct the first chat with the Rev. Dr. William Barber, II as its first guest with Phyllis Coley, publisher and chief executive of Spectacular Magazine.
DHHS will offer the chat via Facebook and Twitter, as well as Barber on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and Repairers of the Breach on its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.
Each talk will be hosted by a DHHS official and will feature health experts, community leaders and others who serve historically marginalized populations and rural communities.
