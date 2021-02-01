Hearing set on Rate Bureau’s dwelling request

The state Insurance Commissioner said Monday he has set Jan. 18, 2022, as the hearing date for the N.C. Rate Bureau’s proposed 18.7% dwelling insurance rate increase. The Rate Bureau represents all companies writing property insurance in the state.

Dwelling policies are offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the property owner.

Commissioner Mike Causey said the state Insurance Department is “not in agreement with the Rate Bureau’s proposed increase filed in December.”

The commissioner’s notice of hearing said that some of the data included in the Rate Bureau’s Dec. 14 filing contained a lack of documentation, explanation and justification of both the data used as well as the procedures and methodologies used.

The state is divided into 38 dwelling territories, which can combine adjacent cities and adjacent counties.

The bureau requested a 19.2% increase in August 2019. A settlement announced in January allowed for an average rate increase of 4% statewide, but there was no hike for customers in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

