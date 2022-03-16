Hefty bonus hike boosts 2021 compensation for Raytheon's top executive

A significant increase in an annual bonus lifted the top executive for Raytheon Technologies Corp. to a 12.3% increase in fiscal 2021 total compensation to $23.32 million, the company reported in a regulatory filing.

Gregory Hayes received a 13.2% jump in base salary to $1.6 million — the same amount he made in fiscal 2019. Hayes agreed to take a 20% pay cut for seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic in fiscal 2020.

Hayes' annual bonus was $4.99 million, compared with $2.5 million in 2020 and $4.2 million in 2019. He received stock and stock-option awards valued at $14.55 million on the date they were awarded.

Hayes received all other compensation of $645,262, which consisted of: $475,000 in company contribution to defined contribution plans; $87,418 for personal use of corporate aircraft; $38,257 for a company-paid leased vehicle; $21,383 in company-paid health benefits; $15,498 for financial planning assistance; and $7,106 in miscellaneous contributions that include home security expenses, spousal expenses at business events, employee gifts and executive use of company-provided tickets for sporting events.

Raytheon reported the CEO pay ratio for Hayes is $208-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $112,078.