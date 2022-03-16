Hefty bonus hike boosts 2021 compensation for Raytheon's top executive

A significant increase in an annual bonus lifted the top executive for Raytheon Technologies Corp. to a 12.3% increase in fiscal 2021 total compensation to $23.32 million, the company reported in a regulatory filing.
Gregory Hayes received a 13.2% jump in base salary to $1.6 million — the same amount he made in fiscal 2019. Hayes agreed to take a 20% pay cut for seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic in fiscal 2020.
Hayes' annual bonus was $4.99 million, compared with $2.5 million in 2020 and $4.2 million in 2019. He received stock and stock-option awards valued at $14.55 million on the date they were awarded.
Hayes received all other compensation of $645,262, which consisted of: $475,000 in company contribution to defined contribution plans; $87,418 for personal use of corporate aircraft; $38,257 for a company-paid leased vehicle; $21,383 in company-paid health benefits; $15,498 for financial planning assistance; and $7,106 in miscellaneous contributions that include home security expenses, spousal expenses at business events, employee gifts and executive use of company-provided tickets for sporting events.
Raytheon reported the CEO pay ratio for Hayes is $208-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $112,078.
For the full year, net income was $3.86 billion, compared with a loss of $3.52 billion in fiscal 2020.
When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.
It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past two years months considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.
Michael Dumais, chief transformation officer, was paid $872,500 in base salary, a $1.2 million bonus and total compensation of $6.06 million.
Stephen Timm, Collins’ president, was paid $718,500 in base salary, a $1.2 million bonus and total compensation of $5.61 million.
Neil Mitchill Jr., chief financial officer, was paid $760,606 in base salary, a $1.2 million bonus and total compensation of $5.13 million.
Christopher Calio, chief operating officer, was listed for the first time. He was paid $723,083 in base salary, a $1.2 million bonus and total compensation of $5.65 million.
Thomas Kennedy, who retired as executive chairman in 2021, was paid $663,757 in base salary, a $1.28 million bonus and $24.3 million in total compensation, of which $15.33 million were stock and stock-option awards.
Raytheon will hold its annual shareholders meeting on April 25. There is no shareholders proposal on the ballot.
