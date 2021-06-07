Hemp, marijuana initiative lands 22nd Century a $40 million investment in company stock

That includes research and development expenses, capital expenditures, procurement and development of additional intellectual property rights, commercialization of its product portfolio, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

"The raise makes sense given that the stock has risen from just 55 cents a year ago," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker. "Given their limited revenue and high cash burn, this is the only way to continue funding operations.

"As long as the market continues to believe there is opportunity, then it will support the stock price and the likelihood of an additional cash raise in the future.

"The legislative risks are real, though the current environment is certainly friendlier to cannabis and reduced harm cigarettes than under the previous administration," Gray said.

Mish said having financial-services company Cowen & Co. participating in the public offering positions 22nd Century "squarely in the mainstream of the cannabis equity space." Cowen has expertise in the fledgling cannabis institutional markets.

22nd Century had another public stock offering in October 2017 in which it sold 20.57 million shares — at $2.62 a share — that yielded gross proceeds of $54 million.