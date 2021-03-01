Herbalife adds three new independent directors

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. had added three new independent directors in the latest step of reformatting its governing board.

Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.

The company appointed: Sophie L’Helias, founder and president of advisory firm LeaderXXchange; Kevin Jones, chief executive of cloud technology company Rackspace Technology, and Don Mulligan, former chief financial officer of General Mills.

The board will expand temporarily to 11 members.

However, Michael Montelongo and Margarita Paláu-Hernández are stepping down at the 2021 shareholders meeting on April 28.

Herbalife said the additions of the three new directors "is part of an on-going strategic effort to add additional leadership experience ... to support the company’s continued focus on driving future growth, enhancing its governance and creating additional shareholder value."

