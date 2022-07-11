Herbalife agrees to pay $12.5 million to settle 2017 lawsuit

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has agreed to place $12.5 million into a fund as part of a settlement reached in federal court related to a potential $1 billion class-action lawsuit filed against the company in September 2017.

However, the legal proceedings in the case have been stayed by Judge John Kronstadt of the Central District of California until at least Aug. 15.

That same hearing will address a request to certify a class action against Herbalife filed by three plaintiffs.

Herbalife could not be immediately reached for comment on any potential settlement. The company has more than 750 employees at its East Coast production plant in eastern Winston-Salem.

The filing has Herbalife stating that it is not "admitting fault, liability or wrongdoing" in reaching the settlement.

"Herbalife continues to deny all of the material allegations in the complaint and first amended complaint, and assert that plaintiffs' claims are without merit," the filing says.

However, Herbalife agreed to five stipulations in the agreement that serve to amend its U.S. Rules of Conduct and Distributor Policies. The company is required to indicate:

* That U.S. event attendance is not mandatory and does not guarantee financial success.

* That representations made by distributors that U.S. event attendance is mandatory or that it guarantees financial success are prohibited.

* That U.S. Herbalife corporate event flyers, and the portion of Herbalife’s website promoting U.S. STS events, shall include a disclaimer that U.S. event attendance is not mandatory and does not guarantee financial success.

* That ticket purchases for U.S. Herbalife corporate events shall be refundable via the company’s existing buyback procedure pursuant to its Gold Standard Guarantee; and

* Distributors are allowed to cancel their U.S. Herbalife corporate event ticket purchases within 24 hours of purchase. Distributors would be precluded from purchasing more than two tickets per distributorship for any given U.S. Herbalife corporate event.

The funds would be paid first to cover the costs of notice and settlement administration, then fees for plaintiffs' attorneys, and then for settlement class members who submit a valid claim for a cash award.

Background

The preliminary settlement agreement is the first major development in the lawsuit since January when Judge Marcia Cooke, with the Southern District of Florida, granted a stay in the lawsuit involving Herbalife in Florida.

Cooke’s ruling listed that the stay was requested by plaintiffs and Herbalife “pending final approval” of the settlement of a related class-action lawsuit in the Central District of California.

At least eight plaintiffs, comprised of Herbalife distributors, made claims under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, or RICO, related to Herbalife live sales events.

In September, Cooke significantly reduced — but didn’t eliminate — the legal exposure facing Herbalife. She granted dismissals of certain claims in the lawsuit, but gave plaintiffs 30 days to file a second amended complaint.

Cooke ruled that the plaintiffs failed “to meet the higher pleading standards required for civil RICO cases.”

“Due to similar pleading deficiencies, most of plaintiffs’ state law claims also fail,” Cooke ruled.

“Finally, the court dismisses without prejudice the civil conspiracy and unjust enrichment claims for failing to meet basic pleading requirements.”

The plaintiffs have sought damages from Herbalife and at least 43 individual defendants identified as “top distributors” in court documents and considered as “the highest earners and collaborators” with the company.

The focus of the complaint is the “Circle of Success” events that the plaintiffs claim was not touched on by the Federal Trade Commission in its $200 million settlement with Herbalife related to the company’s business practices.

The complaint says there could be thousands of potential class-action plaintiffs who have spent thousands of dollars attending the Circle of Success events and “have received no benefit from doing so, despite defendants’ constant barrage of guarantees to the contrary.”

In August 2018, a judge ruled to allow the shifting of four plaintiffs from a Florida court to Herbalife’s home state of California.

That judge agreed that four of the plaintiffs are required to enter arbitration with Herbalife since they signed a distributor agreement with a valid arbitration clause.

Herbalife and the individual defendants said in their motions that the plaintiffs overall have failed to state an actionable claim.