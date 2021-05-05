Herbalife begins fiscal 2021 with record sales, profit

In particular, the issues involve Herbalife’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in China and its external affairs expenditures in the country from 2006 to 2016.

The $123 million paid for what Herbalife calls “aggregate penalties, disgorgement and prejudgment interest.”

For the first quarter, sales increased 18.9% to a record $1.5 billion. North American sales jumped 29.8% to $360.5 million, while Asia Pacific sales were up 22.3% to $403.4 million.

The North American market is crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.

Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.

Herbalife agreed at that time to restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the FTC termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”

The company said in the report that it "is seeing continued consumer interest in health and wellness products, which is driving demand for its range of nutritional product offerings."

Herbalife updated its fiscal 2021 financial guidance for the second time Tuesday.