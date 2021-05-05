Herbalife begins fiscal 2021 with record sales, profit

Another surge in sales, particularly in its key North American and Asia Pacific markets, carried Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to record net income for the first quarter.
Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.
The company reported Tuesday after the stock market closed that first-quarter net income more than tripled from $45.6 million to $147.4 million.
Adjusted net income was $157.8 million, compared with $123.2 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were $1.33 a share, up from 32 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.42, up from 88 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.06 by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The biggest factor between net income and adjusted net income was Herbalife having $83 million in first-quarter 2020 expenses related to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department into the company's China business activities.
Herbalife said in May 2020 that it had “reached an understanding” to pay up to a combined $123 million to settle regulatory investigations by the SEC and Justice.
In particular, the issues involve Herbalife’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in China and its external affairs expenditures in the country from 2006 to 2016.
The $123 million paid for what Herbalife calls “aggregate penalties, disgorgement and prejudgment interest.”
For the first quarter, sales increased 18.9% to a record $1.5 billion. North American sales jumped 29.8% to $360.5 million, while Asia Pacific sales were up 22.3% to $403.4 million.
The North American market is crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.
Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.
Herbalife agreed at that time to restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the FTC termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
The company said in the report that it "is seeing continued consumer interest in health and wellness products, which is driving demand for its range of nutritional product offerings."
Herbalife updated its fiscal 2021 financial guidance for the second time Tuesday.
The initial guidance provided in November was sales growth between 3% and 11%; diluted earnings between $3.50 and $4 a share; and adjusted earnings between $3.65 and $4.15.
The first updated guidance in February: sales growth between 6% and 14%; diluted earnings between $4.05 and $4.55; and adjusted earnings between $4.25 and $4.75.
The second updated guidance Tuesday: sales growth between 9% and 15%, diluted earnings between $4.41 and $4.81; and adjusted earnings between $4.65 and $5.05.
"Due to the on-going performance of our materially enlarged sales force and the increased awareness and consumer demand for our rapidly expanding product portfolio, we have meaningfully raised and narrowed our full-year guidance," John Agwunobi, Herbalife's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
The company spent $621 million on share repurchases during the first quarter.
