Herbalife brings back Johnson as chief executive for third time

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. said Tuesday that Michael Johnson has agreed to serve for a third time as its chief executive, this time for an annual base salary of $1.
However, Johnson, 68, has been made eligible for an annual bonus pay range of between $1.2 million and $2.4 million, and company stock-based compensation that could be worth up to $10 million.
Johnson will receive a signing bonus of $250,000
“We’re thrilled to know that Michael will leverage his deep understanding of the company, our products, our independent distributors and their customers as he guides the company through its digital transformation and growth,” Alan LeFevre, Herbalife's lead director of its board of directors, said in a statement.
Herbalife, which has at least 750 employees at its East Coast complex in Winston-Salem, announced Oct. 31 the abrupt departure of John Agwunobi after 3½ years as chairman and chief executive. The resignation was tendered Oct. 27.
The company did not provide an official reason for Agwunobi’s departure, other to say “it was not due to any disagreements with the company.”
Johnson was brought back at that time as chairman and interim chief executive. Herbalife said a new chief executive would be hired in 2023.
Johnson acknowledged to analysts during Herbalife’s third-quarter earnings conference call that “most management changes are highly disruptive. The unusual part of this one is this is a three-peat.”
On Tuesday, Johnson said that "together with our passionate distributors, we have an opportunity to help consumers and distributors live their best lives.”
“Through our product innovation, digital transformation, brand enhancement, and our global distribution business model, we can become the world’s premier public health entity.”
The potential $10 million in stock compensation consists of 50% granted in the form of time-based stock units and 50% granted in the form of stock appreciation rights.
Johnson received 346,020 time-based stock units and 783,699 stock appreciation rights.
However, if Johnson voluntarily resigns as chief executive without a new non-interim chief executive having been appointed by the board, the unvested equity awards will be forfeited.
Herbalife said when announcing the search for a new chief executive that it was looking for “a spark” — a message sent by its board to investors, analysts and employees — of what qualities the manufacturer wants from the next chief executive.
Johnson served as chief executive from 2003 until Rich Goudis was promoted to the role in June 2017. Johnson transitioned to executive chairman at that time.
Goudis resigned unexpectedly in January 2019 for reasons that the company said were related to its “expense policies and business practices.” Johnson took his first turn as interim chief executive for 14 months until Agwunobi’s promotion in March 2020.
Johnson spelled out on Oct. 31 what the Herbalife board is seeking as it attempts to fill the chief executive for a third time since 2017
“As interim CEO, my focus will be in two key areas: first, to rebuild sales momentum at Herbalife Nutrition; and second, succession management,” Johnson said.
“I guess permanent is an open-ended word anymore ... We, as a board, are looking for someone who has got heart ... who knows how to let loose distributor innovation, distributor entrepreneurialism in the field, cut through some of the red tape that companies gather over the years.
“Someone who has a passion for nutrition, somebody who has a passion for product, somebody who has a passion for our distributors and helping them build their businesses every day, and someone who wants to build an employee environment that is spectacular.”
“He or she who steps into this role will find themselves at the helm of a spectacular company and a huge opportunity, and we want them to understand that. And when we find that person, away we go.”
Earnings concerns
CFRA Research analyst Ana Garcia said the chief executive change comes “on the heels of losing distributors.”
Johnson’s 20 years with Herbalife bring a level of assurance to the transition, Garcia said.
However, bringing back Johnson failed to alleviate Garcia’s concerns that Herbalife withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance on Oct. 31 “with no set strategy in place to turn the momentum around at Herbalife.”
During Herbalife’s second-quarter earnings report, it changed its fiscal 2022 sales projections from up 6% to a range of down 4% to 10%.
Fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings were dropped from an initial range of $4.25 to $4.75 to $3.50 to $4 and currently $3.25 to $3.75.
Herbalife's share price was $21.26 on Oct. 31 before the fiscal 2022 guidance was withdrawn.
The share price dropped to $15.80 on the next trading day and fell to a 52-week low of $12.04 on Dec. 7.
The share opened trading Tuesday at $14.45.
Alex Amezquita, Herbalife’s chief financial officer, said the decision to withdraw guidance comes from “not (being) able to forecast in an environment with such rapidly shifting consumer behaviors and volatility in the world at large.”
“We will revisit our ability to provide 2023 guidance at our next earnings call in February.”
