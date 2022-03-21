Herbalife CEO says India could pass U.S. as top market

The chief executive of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. projects that India will surpass the United States as its top overall market, according to a report last week by international media outlet Business Standard.

John Agwunobi based his expectations primarily on Herbalife posting double-digit volume growth in the last five years in India. It has had a presence in India for more than 20 years.

Herbalife is planning to expand into smaller communities in India, as well as consider opening a company-owned manufacturing plant there similar to one it has in Winston-Salem. Currently, Herbalife uses contractors to make its products sold in India.

Agwunobi said the company also is considering adding "multiple more products in the future" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic spiking demand for immunity boosting food supplements.

The U.S. accounts for 25% of its global shares at $5.8 billion.

India’s market share recently surpassed China at more than 10%. Herbalife has sales in 95 countries overall.

