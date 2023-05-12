Herbalife Ltd. has completed the payment of a $12.5 million federal settlement related to a potential $1 billion class-action lawsuit filed against the company in September 2017.

The manufacturer, which has its East Coast operations in Winston-Salem with more than 750 employees, agreed to the settlement in July.

However, the legal proceedings in the case were stayed by Judge John Kronstadt of the Central District of California.

Herbalife reported in its first-quarter financial regulatory filing that it has reserved the settlement funds and the judge gave his final approval on April 6.

The funds would be paid first to cover the costs of notice and settlement administration, then fees for plaintiffs’ attorneys, and then for settlement class members who submit a valid claim for a cash award.

“We still assert that the suit has no merit and are fully confident that we would have prevailed," Herbalife said in a statement.

"But, the potential cost and distraction of prolonged litigation on the company and its management team meant that this settlement agreement was in the best interests of the company as it allows us to focus on the future growth of the company."

Herbalife agreed to five stipulations that serve to amend its U.S. Rules of Conduct and Distributor Policies. The company is required to indicate:

* That U.S. event attendance is not mandatory and does not guarantee financial success.

* That representations made by distributors that U.S. event attendance is mandatory or that it guarantees financial success are prohibited.

* That U.S. Herbalife corporate event flyers, and the portion of Herbalife’s website promoting U.S. STS events, shall include a disclaimer that U.S. event attendance is not mandatory and does not guarantee financial success.

* That ticket purchases for U.S. Herbalife corporate events shall be refundable via the company’s existing buyback procedure pursuant to its Gold Standard Guarantee; and

* Distributors are allowed to cancel their U.S. Herbalife corporate event ticket purchases within 24 hours of purchase.

Distributors would be precluded from purchasing more than two tickets per distributorship for any given U.S. Herbalife corporate event.

Background

At least eight plaintiffs, comprised of Herbalife distributors, made claims under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, or RICO, related to Herbalife live sales events.

In September 2021, Judge Marcia Cooke with the Southern District of Florida significantly reduced — but didn’t eliminate — the legal exposure facing Herbalife. She granted dismissals of certain claims in the lawsuit, but gave plaintiffs 30 days to file a second amended complaint.

Cooke ruled that the plaintiffs failed “to meet the higher pleading standards required for civil RICO cases.”

“Due to similar pleading deficiencies, most of plaintiffs’ state law claims also fail,” Cooke ruled.

“Finally, the court dismisses without prejudice the civil conspiracy and unjust enrichment claims for failing to meet basic pleading requirements.”

The plaintiffs have sought damages from Herbalife and at least 43 individual defendants identified as “top distributors” in court documents and considered as “the highest earners and collaborators” with the company.

The focus of the complaint is the “Circle of Success” events that the plaintiffs claim was not touched on by the Federal Trade Commission in its $200 million settlement with Herbalife related to the company’s business practices.

The complaint says there could be thousands of potential class-action plaintiffs who have spent thousands of dollars attending the Circle of Success events and “have received no benefit from doing so, despite defendants’ constant barrage of guarantees to the contrary.”

In August 2018, a judge ruled to allow the shifting of four plaintiffs from a Florida court to Herbalife’s home state of California.

That judge agreed that four of the plaintiffs are required to enter arbitration with Herbalife since they signed a distributor agreement with a valid arbitration clause.