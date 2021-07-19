Herbalife debuts Calif. athletic training facility

Herbalife Nutrition Inc. announced Friday it has opened a 17,000-square-foot athletic training center in Westlake Village, Calif.
The center is being operated in conjunction with Proactive Sports Performance. Herbalife described the center as a multi-million-dollar capital investment.
The center is open to professional and amateur athletes for multiple sports.
It provides a high-tech, personalized experience for athletes, including access to physical conditioning, sports rehabilitation, personalized nutrition management and the Herbalife24 sports performance testing lab.
Herbalife has its East Coast production campus in Winston-Salem with at least 750 employees.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.