Herbalife exceeds lower earnings projections for second quarter

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. managed to exceed lowered revenue and earnings expectations for the second consecutive quarter, the manufacturer reported Tuesday.

This time, however, Herbalife was not hammered by investors for forecasting a slight downturn in some of its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance.

Its share price dropped as much as 13% after disclosing a sizable reduction in several categories in May.

Herbalife releases its quarterly earnings reports after the stock market closes.

The share price closed down 32 cents to $24.23. In after-hours trading, which tends to foreshadow early trading the next day, the share price rose as much as 11%.

The company has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.

The manufacturer reported a 40% plunge in net income to $86.5 million.

Management had cautioned that second-quarter profit would be lower than the year-ago period when the manufacturer set full-year records for sales, net income and diluted earnings per share.

Diluted earnings for the second quarter shrank from $1.33 a share a year ago to 88 cents. Adjusted earnings were 96 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 63 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

Sales were off 10.3% year over year to $1.39 billion.

Four of Herbalife’s six global markets had a year-over-year sales decline. North American sales were down 23.8% to $343,5 million, while China sales fell 41% to $103.7 million. Asia Pacific sales jumped 15% to $450.7 million.

“We continue to project a return to net sales growth in the fourth quarter,” John Agwunobi, Herbalife's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

“Compared to April, our key performance indicators have stabilized. We are pleased to see our cost control measures are beginning to generate sequential margin improvement.

"With significant pricing actions implemented in June, the company will closely monitor any demand elasticity impact, as well as the effect of the broader macroeconomic conditions on the performance of the business," Agwunobi said.

Earnings guidance

For the full year, Herbalife has shifted its sales projections from unchanged to up 6% to a range of down 4% to 10%.

Adjusted earnings have fallen from an initial range of $4.25 to $4.75 to $3.50 to $4 and currently $3.25 to $3.75.

For the third quarter, Herbalife projected a 6.5% to 12.5% decline in sales and adjusted earnings in a range of 70 to 95 cents.

CFRA analyst Zachary Warring said in May that "we do not trust management after missing guidance and guiding lower, and need to see multiple quarters of improvement and execution before considering becoming bullish in shares.”

For fiscal 2021, Herbalife spent $983 million on repurchasing 20.4 million shares.

The company said in January it expected to spend at least $50 million per quarter on share repurchases during fiscal 2022.

On Tuesday, Herbalife committed to making $50 million in share repurchases in the fourth quarter, while spending $50 million on debt retirement during the third quarter. It said share repurchases "may still be executed opportunistically during the third quarter."

Digital initiative

Herbalife said separate of its earnings report it is launching Herbalife One, a digital transformation initiative centered on a single platform "that creates a simplified and integrated experience for distributors and their customers around the world."

The company said the $400 million capital investment over three years is the largest in its history.

As a key driver for future growth objectives, the Herbalife One platform will be built around new technologies and streamlined processes, resulting in greater efficiencies and productivity.

“The design ... is a result of extensive collaboration with our distributors to identify a technology that will enable our future growth, by delivering a best-in-class digital experience for all distributors and their customers," Agwunobi said.

Digital enhancements will include: new distributor sign-ups; onboarding and training; wellness content accessibility; new shopping tools; and new community coaching and support tools.