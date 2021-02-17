Herbalife finishes 2020 with record fourth-quarter, full year profits

A surge in sales, particularly in its key North American and Asia Pacific markets, carried Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to record-setting profit performances for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020.
Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.
The company reported Wednesday that fourth-quarter net income jumped 30.1% to $73.8 million. Adjusted earnings were $88.1 million, down 17.3% from a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 59 cents a share, compared with 40 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 71 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 82 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Herbalife raised its fiscal 2021 financial guidance Wednesday.
The initial guidance provided in November was sales growth between 3% and 11%, diluted earnings between $3.50 and $4 a share, and adjusted earnings between $3.65 and $4.15.
The new guidance: sales growth between 6% and 14%, diluted earnings between $4.05 and $4.55, and adjusted earnings between $4.25 and $4.75.
The board of directors announced authorizing a three-year, $1.5-billion share repurchase program.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
In October 2018, the board approved a five-year, $1.5 billion share-repurchase program.
The company reached that goal in January when its largest shareholder, Carl Icahn, lowered his stake from 15.6% to 6.7%.
Icahn sold 12.48 million shares, or 9.5% of Herbalife's 131.6 million outstanding shares. He retained 8.02 million shares.
At the height of Icahn's investment in Herbalife, he owned a 23.8% stake, or 35.23 million shares, following a 2-for-1 stock split in May 2018.
For the fourth quarter, sales increased 15.6% to $1.41 billion. North American sales jumped 33% to $310.5 million, while Asia Pacific sales were up 14.4% to $377.9 million.
The North American market is crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.
Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.
Herbalife agreed at that time to restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the FTC termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
For the full year, net income was at a record $372.6 million, up 19.8% from a year ago.
“In 2020, we saw our best year ever with record net sales as our distributors met the global demand for better nutrition," John Agwunobi, Herbalife's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
As is its policy, Herbalife released its quarterly report after the stock market closed. The share price finished down 15 cents to $55.49.
The share price rose as much as 5.4% in after-hours trading, which tends to foreshadow how the stock would perform in early trading the next day.
