Herbalife finishes 2020 with record fourth-quarter, full year profits

A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

In October 2018, the board approved a five-year, $1.5 billion share-repurchase program.

The company reached that goal in January when its largest shareholder, Carl Icahn, lowered his stake from 15.6% to 6.7%.

Icahn sold 12.48 million shares, or 9.5% of Herbalife's 131.6 million outstanding shares. He retained 8.02 million shares.

At the height of Icahn's investment in Herbalife, he owned a 23.8% stake, or 35.23 million shares, following a 2-for-1 stock split in May 2018.

For the fourth quarter, sales increased 15.6% to $1.41 billion. North American sales jumped 33% to $310.5 million, while Asia Pacific sales were up 14.4% to $377.9 million.

The North American market is crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.

Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.