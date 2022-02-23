Herbalife finishes fiscal 2021 with record profit despite fourth-quarter decline

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. finished fiscal 2021 on an overall mixed note, the manufacturer reported Wednesday.

Herbalife said it set full-year records for sales, net income and earnings per share.

However, another year-over-year decline in North American and Chinese sales contributed to a 48.2% drop in fourth-quarter net income to $38.2 million.

Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.

Herbalife typically releases its quarterly financial reports after the stock market closes.

Adjusted net income was $59.3 million when excluding $12.5 million spent during the quarter on regulatory inquiries and legal accruals, along with another $8.6 million in other costs.

Diluted earnings were 37 cents a share, while adjusted earnings were 57 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 59 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.