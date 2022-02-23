Herbalife finishes fiscal 2021 with record profit despite fourth-quarter decline

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. finished fiscal 2021 on an overall mixed note, the manufacturer reported Wednesday.
Herbalife said it set full-year records for sales, net income and earnings per share.
However, another year-over-year decline in North American and Chinese sales contributed to a 48.2% drop in fourth-quarter net income to $38.2 million.
Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.
Herbalife typically releases its quarterly financial reports after the stock market closes.
Adjusted net income was $59.3 million when excluding $12.5 million spent during the quarter on regulatory inquiries and legal accruals, along with another $8.6 million in other costs.
Diluted earnings were 37 cents a share, while adjusted earnings were 57 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 59 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
For the fourth quarter, North American sales were down 2.6% to $302.3 million, while China sales plunged 31.4% to $130.4 million.
Herbalife had cautioned that fourth-quarter sales were likely to be down because of its strong performance a year ago.
“Global trends continue to drive demand for our science-backed nutrition products, resulting in another record year for Herbalife Nutrition,” John Agwunobi, Herbalife's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
For the full year, Herbalife reported $447.2 million in net income, up 20% over fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income was $518 million, up 3.7%.
Diluted earnings were $4.13, compared with $2.77. Adjusted earnings were $4.79, compared with $3.71. Sales reached $5.8 billion, up 4.7%.
The North American market is crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.
Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.
Herbalife agreed at that time to restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the FTC termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
For fiscal 2021, Herbalife spent $983 million on repurchasing 20.4 million shares.
The company provided first-quarter and fiscal 2022 financial guidance.
For the first quarter, Herbalife projected a 4% to 10% decline in sales and adjusted earnings in a range of 80 cents to $1.
For fiscal 2022, Herbalife projected sales growth of unchanged to 6% and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.25 to $4.75.
It expects to spend at least $50 million on share repurchases during each quarter of fiscal 2022.
