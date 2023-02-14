Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. rode a sizable reduction in fourth-quarter expenses to a 42.4% boost in fourth-quarter net income to $54.4 million, the manufacturer reported Tuesday.

Diluted earnings were 55 cents a share, while adjusted earnings were 53 cents a share.

The average earnings forecast was 26 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

The nutritional-supplement company has its East Coast manufacturing plant and more than 750 employees in Winston-Salem.

Fourth-quarter sales were down 10.4% to $1.18 billion, including down 9% in North America to $275 million.

However, its cost of sales fell 10.4% to $265.6 million, while selling, general and administrative expenses dropped 14.8% to $437.3 million.

For the full year, net income was off 28.1% to $321.3 million.

Management had cautioned that both second- and third-quarter profits would be lower than the year-ago period when the manufacturer set full-year records for sales, net income and diluted earnings per share.

Herbalife said it was not providing fiscal 2023 financial guidance at this time "given the rapidly shifting macroeconomic sentiment and backdrop, as well as increased volatility in the market."

"The company will periodically reassess its ability to provide guidance when we believe future performance can be reasonably estimated."

The manufacturer withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance during its third-quarter report on Oct. 31.

Another key full-year factor is that Herbalife had no expenses related to "regulatory inquiries and legal accruals" in fiscal 2022 after spending $12.5 million on those expenses in fiscal 2021.

In December, Herbalife restored Michael Johnson as chairman and chief executive following the abrupt departure of John Agwunobi in October as both Johnson's predecessor and successor.

Herbalife said it retired another $60 million in debt during the fourth quarter.

"While focused on growth, expense management initiatives remain a priority," Herbalife said.

"The company’s previously announced transformation program is expected to deliver annual savings of at least $70 million, with approximately half of these savings being realized in 2023 and the remainder largely being realized in 2024 and thereafter.

Herbalife projects incurring total pre-tax one-time expenses of at least $60 million on the program.

“While we are optimistic about revitalizing the topline, we are actively controlling expenses to manage margins, maximize profitability and secure our balance sheet,” chief financial officer Alex Amezquita said.

“We expect that free cash flow in 2023 will largely be put toward reducing our overall debt."