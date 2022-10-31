Herbalife has another abrupt top-executive change; company withdraws fiscal 2022 financial guidance

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. restored Michael Johnson as chairman and interim chief executive on Monday following the abrupt departure of John Agwunobi as both Johnson's predecessor and successor.

The nutritional-supplement company has its East Coast manufacturing plant and more than 750 employees in Winston-Salem.

Herbalife did not provide a reason for Agwunobi's resignation. It said a new chief executive would be hired in 2023.

Agwunobi's departure from Herbalife's top-two executive roles was announced before the manufacturer released its third-quarter earnings report, in which it disclosed it had withdrawn fiscal 2022 guidance.

The combination of the two developments sent Herbalife's share price down at least 4.2% during after-hours trading, which tends to foreshadow early trading the next day.

During Herbalife's second-quarter earnings report, Herbalife said it had changed its fiscal 2022 sales projections from unchanged, to up 6% to a range of down 4% to 10%.

Adjusted earnings were dropped from an initial range of $4.25 to $4.75 to $3.50 to $4 and currently $3.25 to $3.75.

For the third quarter, Herbalife had projected a 6.5% to 12.5% decline in sales and adjusted earnings in a range of 70 to 95 cents.

Herbalife reported Monday that net sales fell 9.5% to $1.3 billion, and adjusted earnings were 91 cents, down 30 cents from a year ago.

"Given the rapidly shifting macroeconomic sentiment and backdrop, as well as increased volatility in the marketplace, the company is withdrawing FY 2022 guidance," Herbalife said in its quarterly earnings report.

"The company will periodically reassess its ability to provide guidance when we believe future performance can be reasonably estimated."

Management shakeup

“Building momentum will be my top focus as I continue to work with this talented management team," Johnson said.

“We have hard work ahead of us, but our entrepreneurial and successful business model is resilient, our independent distributors are a powerful engine for continued growth and our dedicated employees are motivated and committed.”

It is the second time that Herbalife's board of directors has appointed Johnson to the interim chief executive post under unusual circumstances.

Johnson served as chief executive from 2003 until Rich Goudis was promoted to the role in June 2017.

Goudis resigned unexpectedly in January 2019 for reasons that the company said were related to its “expense policies and business practices.”

In February 2019, several media reports speculated that Goudis’ sudden departure appeared tied to comments he made about the company’s internal accounting policies.

Johnson served as interim chief executive until Agwunobi was promoted to the role in March 2020 and then as chairman in April 2020.

Johnson returned to the Herbalife board as a non-independent member in April 2021.

“Michael’s vision, intellect and passion for Herbalife Nutrition make him uniquely qualified to lead Herbalife at this time,” said Alan LeFevre, lead independent director of Herbalife's board, said in a statement.

“His past success of growing the business, combined with his relationships with the company’s independent distributors, experienced management team, employees and investors, will help the company accelerate growth and unlock additional opportunities.”

Core earnings details

Herbalife still managed to exceed lowered revenue and earnings expectations for the third consecutive quarter even with reporting a 30% plunge in net income to $82.2 million.

That came after a 40% decline in second-quarter net income to $86.5 million.

Management had cautioned that both second- and third-quarter profits would be lower than the year-ago period when the manufacturer set full-year records for sales, net income and diluted earnings per share.

Diluted earnings for the third quarter shrank from $1.09 a share a year ago to 83 cents. Adjusted earnings were 91 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 74 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

Sales were off 9.5% year over year to $1.29 billion, after being down 10.3% in the second quarter to $1.39 billion.

"The company believes that macroeconomic inflationary pressures challenged members’ operations and customer demand during the quarter," Herbalife said in its news release.

"Net sales were also negatively impacted due to unfavorable geographic mix of revenue, as well as the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, which drove a significant currency headwind compared with net sales the prior year."

Herbalife cautioned that "the sales trends that softened through the third quarter are expected to continue into the fourth quarter."

Four of Herbalife’s five global markets had a year-over-year sales decline. North American sales were down 10.5% to $317.5 million, while China sales fell 28.2% to $110.6 million.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific sales jumped 9.7% to $431.7 million.

CFRA analyst Zachary Warring said in May that “we do not trust management after missing guidance and guiding lower, and need to see multiple quarters of improvement and execution before considering becoming bullish in shares.”

in July, Herbalife committed to making $50 million in share repurchases in the fourth quarter, while spending $50 million on debt retirement during the third quarter — which it accomplished.