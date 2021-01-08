 Skip to main content
Herbalife makes debut in baked goods category
Herbalife makes debut in baked goods category

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. said Friday it has entered the baked goods category with its Protein Baked Goods Mix product.

Herbalife has at least 750 employees at its East Coast manufacturing hub in Winston-Salem.

The mix is formulated to be combined with Herbalife’s Formula 1 Healthy Meal Nutritional Shake Mix.

The mix can be used to make high-protein muffins, waffles, donuts and pancakes.

