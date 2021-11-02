Herbalife meets lowered revenue, earnings projections for third quarter

The company had $130.2 million in adjusted net income for the third quarter, compared with $167.5 million in the second quarter and $135.7 million a year ago.

Third-quarter diluted earnings were $1.09 a share, up from $1.04 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.21, up from $1.15 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was $1.05 by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

“Over the course of the global pandemic, we have delivered unprecedented business performance and growth. Despite challenging comparison periods in the third and fourth quarters, we remain on track for another record sales year,” John Agwunobi, Herbalife’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“The fundamental tailwinds driving the global nutrition industry, along with demand for our science-based nutrition products, continue to benefit the company.”

The North American market is crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.

Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.