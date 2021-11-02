Herbalife meets lowered revenue, earnings projections for third quarter

A decline in North American and Chinese sales contributed to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. posting Tuesday a 15% drop in third-quarter net income to $117.4 million.
Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.
Herbalife typically releases its quarterly financial reports after the stock market closes.
The manufacturer disclosed in a Sept. 14 earnings warning it was lowering its fiscal 2021 sales-growth forecast to a range of 4.5% to 8.5%. The previous guidance was a sales-growth range of 9% and 15%.
Herbalife reported Tuesday that third-quarter sales fell 5.9% year over year to $1.43 billion. Sales were a record $1.55 billion in the second quarter.
North American sales dropped 11% to $354.8 million for the third quarter, while China sales plunged 30% to $154 million.
The share price closed Tuesday at $44.46, down $1.17, or 2.6%, on the day.
However, the share price regained as much as 99 cents in after-hours trading, which tends to foreshadow early patterns for the next trading day.
The third-quarter net income of $117.4 million was down from a record $147.4 million in the first quarter and $144.2 million in the second quarter.
The company had $130.2 million in adjusted net income for the third quarter, compared with $167.5 million in the second quarter and $135.7 million a year ago.
Third-quarter diluted earnings were $1.09 a share, up from $1.04 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.21, up from $1.15 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.05 by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
“Over the course of the global pandemic, we have delivered unprecedented business performance and growth. Despite challenging comparison periods in the third and fourth quarters, we remain on track for another record sales year,” John Agwunobi, Herbalife’s chief executive, said in a statement.
“The fundamental tailwinds driving the global nutrition industry, along with demand for our science-based nutrition products, continue to benefit the company.”
The North American market is crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.
Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million.
Herbalife agreed at that time to restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the FTC termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
The company updated its fiscal 2021 financial guidance for the fourth time Tuesday.
The initial guidance provided in November 2020 was sales growth between 3% and 11%; diluted earnings between $3.50 and $4 a share; and adjusted earnings between $3.65 and $4.15.
On Tuesday, the full-year guidance was: sales growth between 4.5% and 8.5%; and adjusted earnings between $4.55 and $4.95.
The company spent $192 million on repurchasing 3.5 million shares during the third quarter after not conducting share repurchases during the second quarter and spending $621 million during the first quarter.
CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram said in August that Herbalife projected spending $200 million on share repurchases in the second half of 2021.
