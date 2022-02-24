Herbalife opens major business center in India

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. said Wednesday it has opened a 154,690-square-foot Global Business Services Center in India.

The $5 million facility outside Bangalore will contain technology units, a contact center, creative services, an innovation center, a quality laboratory and a research and development facility to serve the company’s India marketplace. Some of those activities won’t begin until the second quarter.

The facility is one of the company’s 10 laboratories around the world. It is designed to meet global growth and local India growth, which saw full-year 2021 net sales growth of 49% compared with a year ago.

“Our employee base has grown from 30 to more than 900 employees over the past 12 years, and we expect it to grow to approximately 1,500 over the next five years,” Mark Schissel, Herbalife’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Herbalife has its East Coast manufacturing plant in Winston-Salem, where it has about 750 employees at last count.

