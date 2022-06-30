 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Herbalife plans to consolidate headquarters operations in L.A.

WSJ_0703_Herbalife

The Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. manufacturing plant, located on Temple School Road, has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem. Herbalife said Thursday it will combine its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles into a single campus with its North American operations.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. said Thursday it will combine its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles into a single campus with its North American operations.

The company said the consolidation of office space will bring together the company’s Los Angeles-based workforce “and support its culture of collaboration and innovation.”

The company plans to rent its downtown office space located at LA Live and move those employees to its other campus in Los Angeles where the company owns an office building and surrounding property.

The move is expected to take place in late 2023.

The company has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.

