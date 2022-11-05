Herbalife seeking to generate "spark" with second CEO change in 5½ years

Igniting “a spark” is the motivation for the second chief executive change for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in 5½ years.

It’s the company’s primary response to the current inflationary squeeze on its consumers.

It’s also a message — sent by its board of directors to investors, analysts and employees — of what qualities the manufacturer wants from the next chief executive.

Herbalife, which has at least 750 employees at its East Coast complex in Winston-Salem, announced Oct. 31 the abrupt departure of John Agwunobi after 3½ years as chairman and chief executive. The resignation was tendered Oct. 27.

The company did not provide an official reason for Agwunobi’s departure, other to say “it was not due to any disagreements with the company.”

Herbalife turned for a second time to Michael Johnson — its longest-serving top executive — as chairman and interim chief executive.

Johnson, 68, acknowledged to analysts during Herbalife’s third-quarter earnings conference call that “most management changes are highly disruptive. The unusual part of this one is this is a three-peat.”

Herbalife said a new chief executive would be hired in 2023.

“We decided to make the change in order to provide a spark,” Johnson said.

“We’ve had to navigate an unprecedented time in the world as global economies are impacted by the onset, persistence, and aftermath of a global pandemic. Herbalife Nutrition has not been immune to the dramatic ups and downs that companies and societies have faced during these times.

“However, over Herbalife Nutrition’s 42-year history, in my nearly 20 years at the company, we have overcome many similar challenges, including recessions and periods of economic uncertainty.”

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNCCharlotte, said he viewed the latest top-executive transition “as just too many abrupt and unexpected changes, and you’re getting happy talk jargon from management as a substitute for transparency and clarity.”

Herbalife announced two other changes on Oct. 31: reducing the board membership from 11 to 10, and the departure on Nov. 4 of another top-five executive in Alan Hoffman, its executive vice president of Global Corporate Affairs “to pursue another opportunity.”

In an Oct. 31 regulatory filing, Herbalife provided details on Agwunobi’s departure, including: he will not solicit any of the company’s employees, distributors or customers through Dec. 31, 2023; and he will cooperate with the company in connection with any internal or external investigations and legal matters.

In exchange, Agwunobi will be paid $2.26 million, which represents the portion of his base salary had he remained chief executive through the end of 2022, as well as an amount equal to two years of base salary.

Johnson’s return

Johnson served as chief executive from 2003 until Rich Goudis was promoted to the role in June 2017. Johnson transitioned to executive chairman at that time.

Goudis resigned unexpectedly in January 2019 for reasons that the company said were related to its “expense policies and business practices.” Johnson took his first turn as interim chief executive for 14 months until Agwunobi’s promotion in March 2020.

“Michael’s vision, intellect and passion for Herbalife Nutrition make him uniquely qualified to lead Herbalife at this time,” said Alan LeFevre, lead independent director of Herbalife’s board, said in a statement.

“His past success of growing the business, combined with his relationships with the company’s independent distributors, experienced management team, employees and investors, will help the company accelerate growth and unlock additional opportunities.”

Johnson said that “bringing my professional relationship back inside this time allows me to expand on the personal relationships I have and create, hopefully, an energy and a motivation that will lift the top-line sales of this company to where we want them.”

“So, while it usually is disruptive, I think this has actually a little different pace to it, a little different feel.

“I don’t think it’s a disruption.”

Qualities wanted

Johnson spelled out what the Herbalife board is seeking as it attempts to fill the chief executive for a third — and potentially long term — time.

“As interim CEO, my focus will be in two key areas: first, to rebuild sales momentum at Herbalife Nutrition; and second, succession management,” Johnson said.

“I guess permanent is an open-ended word anymore ... We, as a board, are looking for someone who has got heart ... who knows how to let loose distributor innovation, distributor entrepreneurialism in the field, cut through some of the red tape that companies gather over the years.

“Someone who has a passion for nutrition, somebody who has a passion for product, somebody who has a passion for our distributors and help them build their businesses every day, and someone who wants to build an employee environment that is spectacular.”

Johnson cautioned that “it may take us a little time. Hopefully, we’ll be able to harness that very quickly and bring someone to the front.”

“I don’t want to give you a time frame on me or an exact date because it’s going to take a process. That process is going to be completed as we see fit when we find the right person.

“He or she who steps into this role will find themselves at the helm of a spectacular company and a huge opportunity, and we want them to understand that. And when we find that person, away we go.”

Earnings concerns

CFRA Research analyst Ana Garcia said the chief executive change comes “on the heels of losing distributors.”

Johnson’s 20 years with Herbalife bring a level of assurance to the transition, Garcia said.

However, bringing back Johnson failed to alleviate Garcia’s concerns that Herbalife withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance “with no set strategy in place to turn the momentum around at Herbalife.”

During Herbalife’s second-quarter earnings report, it changed its fiscal 2022 sales projections from up 6% to a range of down 4% to 10%.

Fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings were dropped from an initial range of $4.25 to $4.75 to $3.50 to $4 and currently $3.25 to $3.75.

Because Herbalife releases its quarterly financial report after the market closes, the next day’s trading is the first opportunity for investors to respond to the top-executive changes and withdraw of the earnings guidance.

On Wednesday, investors sent Herbalife’s share price down as much as 16.3% before it closed down 16%, or by $3.35 to $17.56.

Alex Amezquita, Herbalife’s chief financial officer, said the decision to withdraw guidance comes from “not (being) able to forecast in an environment with such rapidly shifting consumer behaviors and volatility in the world at large.”

“We will revisit our ability to provide 2023 guidance at our next earnings call in February.”

Amezquita said Herbalife experienced a reduction in productivity during the third quarter, “which suggests a reduction in buying behavior, whether that’s a swapping out for other goods, whether that’s just simply supply — saving dollars for energy purchases and other critical nondiscretionary purchases is unclear at this moment as we’re looking through the data.”

“But clearly, there has been a shift through the quarter and our inability to really forecast these shifts just leads to our inability to forecast how Herbalife Nutrition is going to behave in that environment.”

Garcia responded to the overall third-quarter financial report by her 12-month share-price target by $11 to $26, as well as cutting her fiscal 2022 earnings guidance by 12 cents to $3.63 a share and fiscal 2023 guidance by 23 cents to $3.77.

“It would be reassuring to see guidance reinstated and a clear strategy in place,” Garcia said.

“Investors want to see a clear strategy set in place to turn around the business, no matter who is at the helm.

“With the macro environment deteriorating, new leadership and no clear turnaround plan, it’s difficult for us to be more constructive on the shares,” she said.

Garcia said that “we do not believe customer strength is as weak as Herbalife indicates.”

“However, though Herbalife emphasizes its ability to overcome recessions, without a strategy to reignite momentum, we expect further downside as consumer strength weakens into 2023.”