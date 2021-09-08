Herbalife set to open Maryland distribution center

Herbalife Nutrition Inc. said Wednesday it will open a 178,000-square-foot distribution center in Hagerstown, Md. – its third in the United States – on Sept. 20,

Herbalife said the center will have 85 employees at full production and is meant to “meet the growing demand for the company’s nutrition products and will service the distribution needs for the eastern and northeastern regions.”

The Hagerstown facility will house 144 unique product SKUs and initially process around 40,000 orders per month. The other centers are in Los Angeles and Memphis.

Herbalife’s East Coast production plant is in Winston-Salem where it has about 750 employees at last count from the manufacturer.

