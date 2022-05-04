Herbalife takes share price hit following expected sharp decline in first-quarter profit

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. managed to exceed lowered revenue and earnings expectations for the first quarter, the manufacturer reported Tuesday.

However, the disclosure of a sizable reduction in fiscal 2022 earnings guidance led investors to send Herbalife's share price down more than 10% in after-hours trading.

After-hours trading tends to foreshadow how trading will go in the opening hours the next day.

Herbalife typically releases its quarterly earnings reports after the stock market closes. The company has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.

The manufacturer reported a 33.4% plunge in net income to $98.2 million.

Herbalife cautioned in January that first-quarter sales were likely to be down between 4% and 10% compared with its strong performance a year ago.

It reported Tuesday sales were off 11% year over year to $1.33 billion, while cost of sales dropped just 2.3% to $307.1 million.

North American sales were down 9.5% to $326.2 million, while China sales plunged 37.6% to $105.6 million. Five of Herbalife's six global markets had a year-over-year sales decline.

That's after Herbalife set full-year records in 2021 for sales, net income and diluted earnings per share.

Diluted earnings shrank from $1.33 a share a year ago to 98 cents. Adjusted earnings were 98 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 87 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

Earnings guidance

The company provided second-quarter and fiscal 2022 financial guidance.

For the full year, Herbalife's lowered its sales projections from unchanged to 6% to a range of down 4% to 10%.

Adjusted earnings went from a range of $4.25 to $4.75 to a range of $3.50 to $4.

For the second quarter, Herbalife projected an 11.5% to 17.5% decline in sales and adjusted earnings in a range of 60 to 80 cents.

CFRA analyst Zachary Warring responded to the first-quarter report by lowering his 12-month share-price target by $8 to $37. He also lowered his fiscal 2022 earnings guidance from $4.50 to $3.75, and his fiscal 2023 earnings guidance from $4.50 to $4.

"Herbalife stated that distributors that joined during OVID-19 have fallen off, while distributors in place before the pandemic remain strong," Warring wrote.

"We do not trust management after missing guidance and guiding lower, and need to see multiple quarters of improvement and execution before considering becoming bullish in shares."

Management comments

John Agwunobi, Herbalife’s chairman and chief executive, told analysts that "overall, top-line results fell short of our expectations."

"From a macro perspective, we believe economic pressures from the inflationary environment and widespread geopolitical uncertainty has had an impact on our channel.

"Additionally, the current wave of the COVID-19 crisis in Asia-Pacific and South and Central America negatively impacted the business during the quarter. In China, the latest lockdowns have added to ongoing challenges in that market."

Agwunobi said Herbalife is responding to the sales decline by "implementing several new sales initiatives across the company designed to achieve net sales growth (by) the fourth quarter, while at the same time we are instituting incremental pricing actions (in the second quarter) and cost-control measures."

Agwunobi said the pricing increases are necessary to "partially offset the on-going increases in input and freight costs."

Agwunobi did not provide specifics about what the company is calling short- and long-term cost-control measures.

He did tell analysts that "we're being surgical in our approach to avoid any negative impact on sales or service to our distributors. These actions are in addition to the transformation program we announced last quarter."

For fiscal 2021, Herbalife spent $983 million on repurchasing 20.4 million shares.

The company said in January it expected to spend at least $50 million per quarter on share repurchases during fiscal 2022.

It spent $101.7 million to repurchase 2.6 million shares in the first quarter.

Warring said the company's current plans to repurchase roughly $50 million per quarter in 2022 "will be a backstop for share prices."

