Herbalife's largest shareholder selling off bulk of ownership stake

The largest individual shareholder in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., billionaire Carl Icahn, has reduced sharply his ownership stake in the company.

Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.

Herbalife said in a press release and regulatory filing Monday that it plans to repurchase 12.49 million shares from Icahn affiliates at $48.05 a share for a combined cost of $600 million.

The transaction is expected to close Thursday. Herbalife is using a combination of cash and debt to pay for the Icahn shares.

Both Icahn and Herbalife touted that Icahn going from a 15.5% to 6.7% stake is a sign of the company's financial strength.

"I made the initial investment in Herbalife Nutrition more than eight years ago because I believed strongly in the company’s strategy, products and business model," Icahn said in a statement.

"At the time, I believed the company was in need of an activist and that certainly turned out to be correct.

"Yet, the time for activism has passed as the company has grown, and I don’t typically invest billions of dollars in companies where our role as activist is not needed," Icahn said,