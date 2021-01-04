Herbalife's largest shareholder selling off bulk of ownership stake

The largest individual shareholder in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., billionaire Carl Icahn, has reduced sharply his ownership stake in the company.
Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.
Herbalife said in a press release and regulatory filing Monday that it plans to repurchase 12.49 million shares from Icahn affiliates at $48.05 a share for a combined cost of $600 million.
The transaction is expected to close Thursday. Herbalife is using a combination of cash and debt to pay for the Icahn shares.
Both Icahn and Herbalife touted that Icahn going from a 15.5% to 6.7% stake is a sign of the company's financial strength.
"I made the initial investment in Herbalife Nutrition more than eight years ago because I believed strongly in the company’s strategy, products and business model," Icahn said in a statement.
"At the time, I believed the company was in need of an activist and that certainly turned out to be correct.
"Yet, the time for activism has passed as the company has grown, and I don’t typically invest billions of dollars in companies where our role as activist is not needed," Icahn said,
John Agwunobi, Herbalife's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement the decision to repurchase the shares from Icahn "is a testament to the strength of our business and our long-term growth prospects."
"Carl took the time to get to know us and understand the benefits of our products and our direct sales business model, and we have delivered value for him and our other shareholders."
Deal details
Icahn is selling 12.48 million shares, or 9.5% of Herbalife's 131.6 million outstanding shares. He will retain 8.02 million shares.
At the height of Icahn's investment in Herbalife, he owned a 23.8% stake, or 35.23 million shares, following a 2-for-1 stock split in May 2018.
As part of the transaction, Icahn's five representatives on Herbalife's board resigned, effective Sunday, since Icahn's ownership stake is dropping below 14 million shares. Icahn was entitled to five board representatives as long as he owned at least 15 million shares.
In October 2018, the Herbalife board of directors approved a new five-year, $1.5 billion share-repurchase program.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
The Icahn deal represents the bulk of the $750 million that Herbalife's board committed toward share repurchases in July. With the pending Icahn share sales, Herbalife said it will have completed the $1.5 billion repurchase program.
Herbalife said May 21 that it would offer up to $600 million worth of senior notes toward funding the share-repurchase program.
According to Investopedia, a senior note is defined “as a type of bond that takes precedence over other debts in the event that the company declares bankruptcy and is forced into liquidation. Because they carry a lower degree of risk, senior notes pay lower rates of interest than junior bonds.”
The notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the company’s existing and future subsidiaries.
Herbalife savior
Icahn has served as a corporate savior for Herbalife the past eight years, even though his reputation is that of an unfeeling activist hedge-fund investor.
Icahn played a high-profile test of wills with fellow billionaire hedge-fund investor Bill Ackman that began in December 2012 — the same day Herbalife committed to opening the Winston-Salem plant.
Ackman accused the company of operating as a pyramid scheme.
A pyramid scheme typically is defined as an investment strategy, considered by some to be illegal, where contributions from new investors are used to pay off the original investors. Short selling refers to the practice of borrowing shares and selling them, with the goal of profiting by repurchasing them later at a lower price.
Ackman said Herbalife’s share price has to drop below $30 before he made money. His campaign slogan of “betting on zero” inspired a documentary of the same name.
Herbalife vigorously denied Ackman’s allegations, spending more than $72 million on what it called “business model attacks” that Ackman only relented on in November 2017.
After more than five years of often-antagonistic attacks on Herbalife's management and employees, Ackman ended his $1 billion bet against the company in February 2018. TheStreet.com estimated Ackman lost at least $780 million on the bet.
Following Icahn's victory, a stock sell-off was expected by investors and analysts.
Icahn wrote at the time that his investment group's stake in Herbalife "is a quintessential example of our activist investment strategy."
"In late 2012 and early 2013, the stock was meaningfully out of favor for a number of reasons. We studied the business and assessed the risks. At that time, we concluded that the risk/reward ratio was very favorable.
"We amassed a large position and joined the board. Our directors worked closely with management to stabilize the company."
Icahn said that for those shareholders who stuck with Herbalife and his investment group during the Ackman attack, their investment in the company since Icahn became involved has resulted in a total return of 200% as of February 2018.
