Herbalife's top executive had total compensation drop in 2021; former chairman, CEO plans return to board

The company said there are plans to add an 11th board member.

It also plans to fill the five board vacancies created when Icahn Enterprises Inc., an affiliate of billionaire hedge-fund investor Carl Icahn, sold $600 million worth of stock back to Herbalife in May that represented his remaining 12.49 million shares in the company.

At the height of Icahn's investment in Herbalife, he owned a 23.8% stake, or 35.23 million shares, following a 2-for-1 stock split in May 2018. As part of that ownership, Icahn gained several seats on Herbalife's board.

Icahn won a high-profile test of wills with fellow billionaire hedge-fund investor Bill Ackman that began in December 2012 — the same day Herbalife committed to opening the Winston-Salem plant. Ackman accused the company of operating as a pyramid scheme.

“Since (Michael’s) departure as Chairman and CEO, he has been a mentor to our management team,” Agwunobi said in a statement.

“His deep understanding of the company, our products, our independent distributors and their customers will be invaluable to the board as we focus on driving future growth, enhancing our governance and creating additional shareholder value.”