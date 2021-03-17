Herbalife's top executive has substantial increase in fiscal 2020 compensation

The chairman and chief executive of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Dr. John Agwunobi, received a sharp increase in salary incentive pay and total compensation for fiscal 2020.

The nutritional supplement company has its East Coast manufacturing plant and more than 750 employees in Winston-Salem.

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that Agwunobi was paid $824,346 in salary, an increase of 37.2% in his first year as chief executive. He took over as chief executive on March 30, 2020.

Agwunobi was paid $1.79 million in incentive pay, up from $322,246 a year ago. He received stock awards valued at $4.59 million on the date they were awarded, up from $1.28 million in fiscal 2019.

He received other compensation totaling $29,512, which consisted of: $18,877 in deferred compensation; $9,975 in company-matched 401(k) contributions; and $660 in company-paid premiums for executive life insurance.

Total compensation was $7.23 million, compared with $2.22 million in fiscal 2019.

Herbalife reported that the CEO pay ratio for Scharf is $191-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $38,001.

For the full year, net income was at a record $372.6 million, up 19.8% from a year ago.