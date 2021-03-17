 Skip to main content
Herbalife's top executive has substantial increase in fiscal 2020 compensation
WSJ_0703_Herbalife

Herbalife manufacturing plant, located on Temple School Road, has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem.

 Walt Unks, Journal

The chairman and chief executive of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Dr. John Agwunobi, received a sharp increase in salary incentive pay and total compensation for fiscal 2020.

The nutritional supplement company has its East Coast manufacturing plant and more than 750 employees in Winston-Salem.

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that Agwunobi was paid $824,346 in salary, an increase of 37.2% in his first year as chief executive. He took over as chief executive on March 30, 2020.

Agwunobi was paid $1.79 million in incentive pay, up from $322,246 a year ago. He received stock awards valued at $4.59 million on the date they were awarded, up from $1.28 million in fiscal 2019.

He received other compensation totaling $29,512, which consisted of: $18,877 in deferred compensation; $9,975 in company-matched 401(k) contributions; and $660 in company-paid premiums for executive life insurance.

Total compensation was $7.23 million, compared with $2.22 million in fiscal 2019.

Herbalife reported that the CEO pay ratio for Scharf is $191-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $38,001.

For the full year, net income was at a record $372.6 million, up 19.8% from a year ago.

Former chairman and chief executive Michael Johnson was paid $337,553 in salary and $54,794 in all other compensation for total compensation of $392,317.

John DeSimone, president, received a 9% increase in salary to $674,539 in salary, incentive pay of $1.07 million, and total compensation of $4.59 million, an increase of 101.7%.

David Pezzullo, chief operating officer, received $565,000 in salary, unchanged from 2019, incentive pay of $847,500, and total compensation of just under $2.8 million, up 32.4%.

Shin-Shing Bosco Chiu, chief risk officer, received $450,000 in salary, up 0.8%, incentive pay of $540.000, and total compensation of $1.74 million, up 33.9%.

There are two executives who were listed for the first time in 2020.

Alan Hoffman, executive vice president for global corporate affairs, was paid $633,999 in salary, $761,370 in incentive pay and total compensation of $2.55 million.

Alexander Amezquita, chief financial officer, was paid $385,673 in salary, $320.678 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.22 million.

There are no shareholder proposals for the company’s annual meeting.

The board is requesting shareholder approval of amending the company’s by-laws to allow for the restating of its 2014 stock incentive plan to increase the number of common shares available for issuance under such a plan.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

