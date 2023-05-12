The pay gap between chief executives and rank-and-file employees continued to widen during 2022, particularly for those involved in global apparel manufacturing and domestic retail trade.

The Winston-Salem Journal's annual chief executive pay ratio report comes each May after most publicly traded companies have disclosed previous year's executive compensation in a regulatory proxy filing.

The 2022 list features 32 publicly traded corporations based in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, or with a major operational presence in the region.

An element of the Dodd-Frank federal regulatory act that went into effect in 2017 requires corporations to put a number and a dollar-to-dollar ratio to the annual total compensation gap between CEOs and their median employee salary.

Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. Median employee compensation factors in regular pay, overtime, bonuses, incentives, allowances and paid time off.

Kontoor Brands Inc. and HanesBrands Inc. continued to pay at least $1,000 in total compensation to their chief executive for every $1 paid to their median employee.

The CEO pay ratio from Kontoor's Scott Baxter was $1,649 to $1 ratio, or $11.4 million compared with $6,920.

Baxter’s pay ratio was $1,936 to $1 in fiscal 2021 and $1,278 to $1 in fiscal 2020.

The CEO pay ratio for HanesBrands' Stephen Bratspies with a $1,203 to $1 ratio, or $9.22 million compared with $7,659.

Bratspies’ pay ratio was $1,564 to $1 ratio in fiscal 2021 and $699 to $1 in fiscal 2020 in his first — but not full — year in the post.

Rounding out the top-five for 2022 were Lowe's Cos. Inc.'s Marvin Ellison at $591 to $1, Caterpillar Inc.'s Jim Umpleby at $361 to $1 and Wells Fargo & Co.'s Charles Scharf at $324 to $1.

Kontoor also has the largest gap when it comes to measuring chief executives’ annual base salary to annual median employee compensation at $169.80 to $1, followed by Hanesbrands at $159.94 to $1.

As foreign-based corporations, British American Tobacco Plc, owner of Reynolds American Inc., and Gildan Activewear Inc. are not required to participate.

Global impact

What separates Kontoor and HanesBrands from the other corporations is that their median employee salary was affected greatly by having a substantial global workforce where annual wages are much lower than in the U.S.

Using Kontoor as an example, the Greensboro jeans manufacturer said in its 2022 proxy report to shareholders that as of Dec. 31 just 20% of its 14,400 full-time workers, or 2,880, were in the U.S.

"Approximately 68% of our workforce is located in Latin America and Mexico, 20% is located in the U.S., and 12% is located in the Asia-Pacific countries, and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions," Kontoor said.

“For fiscal 2022, we selected the same median employee as fiscal 2021 and 2020 — a full-time, Mexico-based production operator whose fiscal 2022 annual total compensation was $6,920.”

Meanwhile, HanesBrands said in its 2022 proxy that 12% of its 51,000 employees, or 6,120, as of Dec. 31 were in the U.S.

More than 80% of its workforce, or 41,000, is employed in large-scale supply chain facilities located primarily in Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Asia.

Hanesbrands identified its global median employee as a dry-cleaning operator located in a supply chain facility in the Dominican Republic who made $7,659 in total compensation in 2022.

“Our various compensation programs include the payment of market-based wages and the provision of competitive employee benefits,” according to the proxy.

“The programs vary from region to region and among our various consolidated subsidiaries in each region, from country to country.”

Growing gap

Altogether, the number of corporations with a major Triad presence and at least a $100 to $1 CEO pay ratio gap jumped from 15 to 22 when comparing 2020 and 2022 proxies.

As has been the case in recent CEO pay ratio reports, the stock market has played the biggest role in boosting CEO total compensation.

Many corporations have made stock and stock options awards a primary, if not the largest, financial factor in CEO compensation in recent years.

The strategy has been more directly tying CEO compensation to overall company financial performance, particularly share price.

Another major factor: many chief executives have benefited immensely from company share-repurchase programs, which typically make the remaining outstanding shares more valuable.

Those factors showed up more when reviewing the CEO pay ratios in the financial services, manufacturing, logistics, health care and retail sectors.

Wells Fargo's Scharf had the highest base salary for 2022 at $2.5 million — which was unchanged at Scharf's request to the board of directors — as well as total compensation at $24.6 million.

When compared with a median Wells Fargo employee compensation of $75,979, Scharf’s CEO pay ratio was $324 to $1 for total compensation and $32.90 to $1 for base salary.

There were three other members of the $20 million-plus total compensation club: Nucor Corp.'s Leon Topalian at $23.07 million; Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s Greg Hayes at $22.61 million; and Caterpillar's Umpleby at $20.61 million.

By comparison, the lowest CEO pay ratio involved Jeffrey Haley with American National Bancshares Inc. at $19 to $1 based on his total compensation of $1.08 million and median employee compensation of $58,400.

Meanwhile, the CEO pay ratio totals dropped significantly for Amazon and Krispy Kreme Inc. — in large part because of sharp declines in stock awards.

For Amazon, chief executive Andrew Jassy went from a $6,474 to $1 ratio in 2021 to $38 to $1 in 2022. Jassy received stock and stock-option awards valued at $211.93 million in 2021 and none in 2022.

For Krispy Kreme, chief executive Mike Tattersfield went from $16.14 million in the value of stock awards in 2021 to just under $1 million in 2022.

Pay ratio background

Since 1994, the annual salary, bonus and incentives, stock awards and other compensation of top-five executives from publicly traded companies have been disclosed by requirement of federal regulators.

The Dodd-Frank act requires corporations to adjust how they determine who their median employee is every three years, a schedule that means that change will show up in the 2021 CEO pay ratio calculations.

“The ratio is easy to understand and has served to increase interest in the issue,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

“Many companies substantially increased CEO compensation during the pandemic. The specifics of CEO pay depend on a broad range of factors, many of which change over time.

“Ultimately, the tenure of a CEO will depend on performance, as evaluated by the company’s board of directors and major investors,” Walden said.

A February 2022 study on CEO pay ratio by researchers from University of South Carolina, Texas Christian and Vanderbilt examined the consequences of mandating disclosure about the pay gap between the CEO and the median employee.

"Reporting a high pay ratio is associated with adverse changes in employee morale and productivity, which is partially offset by prior corporate social responsibility investments,' according to the authors.

"Firms reporting an unexpectedly high ratio take actions to downward adjust the reported metric and tend to include discretionary narrative portraying their employee relations in a positive light, i.e. spin.

"The regulation does not constrain compensation practices, so its potential influence stems from enhancing transparency on employee wages and concisely quantifying within-firm vertical pay differentials.

The researchers determined that "extensive lobbying efforts and public comments on the proposed rule imply that both advocates and critics believe that pay ratio disclosure could have real effects on the firm and its employees."

"Similar to incentives to 'greenwash' environmental disclosures, we posit that managers might emphasize positive aspects of their employee relations in the pay ratio disclosure to soften the employee response.

"Because the SEC does not limit what firms can discuss in the pay ratio narrative, such disclosures could be cheap talk, rather than virtuous signals of their actual practices."

Opposition remains

Some pro-business groups, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Retail Federation, fought efforts to disclose the CEO pay ratio.

The retail trade group calls the ratio “a flawed measure that unfairly singles out industries, like retail, that have high percentages of part-time, seasonal and entry-level employees.”

“Failing to adjust for the large number of part-time and seasonal workers inflates retail’s ratios by an estimated 31% over typical employers.”

The federation recommends comparing median earnings that factor out part-time workers.

The chamber has referred to the reporting requirement of the CEO pay ratio as an example of an unnecessary financial burden for corporations.

The chamber said global companies shouldn’t be overly criticized because they source lower-cost production offshore; the strategy has led to lower prices for U.S. consumers on many imported products.

The left-leaning Institute for Policy Studies determined that of the 50 publicly traded U.S. corporations with the widest pay ratio gaps in 2018, “the typical employee would have to work at least 1,000 years to earn what their CEO made in just one.”

The institute said it supports the CEO pay strategy of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Sanders favored tax penalties ranging from 0.5 percentage points on pay ratios over $100 to $1, to 5 percentage points on ratios above $500 to $1.

Sanders submitted Senate Resolution 794, titled “Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act” on March 17, 2021, that includes those penalties. There has been no committee action on the bill.

Sanders was quoted by Bloomberg News during congressional hearing as saying that, “It has always been true, of course, that CEOs make more than their employees.”

“But what has been going on in recent years is totally absurd.”

‘Does not work’

The Economic Policy Institute said in an October report that "exorbitant CEO pay is a contributor to rising inequality that we could restrain without doing any damage to the wider economy."

"CEOs are getting ever-higher pay over time because of their power to set pay and because so much of their pay (more than 80%) is stock-related.

"They are not getting higher pay because they are becoming more productive or more skilled than other workers, or because of a shortage of excellent CEO candidates."

The institute said a solution to the CEO pay issue is "to enact policy solutions that would both reduce incentives for CEOs to extract economic concessions and limit their ability to do so."

"Such policies could include reinstating higher marginal income tax rates at the very top; setting corporate tax rates higher for firms that have higher ratios of CEO-to-worker compensation; using antitrust enforcement and regulation to restrain the excessive market power of firms — and by extension of CEOs; and allowing greater use of “say on pay,” which allows a firm’s shareholders to vote on top executives’ compensation."

The annual CEO pay ratio disclosures "may cause some buzz for a few days, but overall the strategy does not work, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

“Investors do not seem to care about the ratio.

"What they care about are results, and with the stock market reaching new heights, the ratio of CEO to worker pay is reaching record levels” for those corporations who closely tie stock awards to executive compensation.

“CEO compensation, even though it looms large in terms of the average worker, still tends to be very small in terms of a firm’s realized profits,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.

Although federal regulators require corporations to declare the value annually, executives typically are required to wait a specified amount of time — often one to three years — to receive those shares or exercise the options.

The over-weighted emphasis on stock awards and share price represented a major mindset change for executives, said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

"Executives previously often viewed themselves more as managers who had to balance competing interests, such as those of shareholders, management, labor, vendors, and communities,' Quinterno said.

"Once the stock price became the only goal that mattered, as well as the one that determined their compensation, executives became much more aggressive in inflating stock prices in the short term, often to the long-term detriment of the firm."

As a result, Quinterno said that "investing in long-term research and development, building in-house capabilities, developing a loyal long-term workforce all have gone by the wayside in favor of penny-wise, pound-foolish strategies like off-shoring and subcontracting."

"Such strategies may boost share prices and executive compensation immediately, but the combined effect is to bleed many firms of the abilities to innovate and grow over time.

"Plus, as shown during the pandemic, many firms are acutely vulnerable to external shocks and lack any real resiliency."