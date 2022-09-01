 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point apartment complex sold for $1.8 million

A Raleigh group has paid $1.8 million to buy a set of Sunrise Apartments units in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The properties are at 723, 725 and 727 S. Scientific St.

The buyer is TruForward Properties LLC. The seller is Shivdwar LLC of High Point.

