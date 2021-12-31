High Point apartment group pays $1.79M for Kernersville tracts

A High Point apartment-management group has paid a combined $1.79 million for five tracts in Kernersville, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer is BRC Greensboro Road LLC, which is affiliated with Blue Ridge Cos.

The properties are: 5.74-acre tract also listed as 0 Old Greensboro Road; 2.35-acre tract listed as 0 Old Greensboro Road; 1.63-acre tract at 1220 Old Greensboro Road; and 0.68-acre tract at 1210 Old Greensboro Road.

The 5.74-acre tract listed as 0 Old Greensboro Road and the 1220 Old Greensboro Road tract were sold for $917,500 by Cal-Corp LLC.

The 1210 and the 2.35-acre 0 Old Greensboro properties were sold by Curtis Campbell and Judy Osborne for $875,000.

Blue Ridge has three apartment complex properties in Winston-Salem at Briarleigh Park, Brookberry Park and Burke Ridge Crossing, as well as Abbotts Creek and Davis Gardens in Kernersville, and Country Park at Tall Oaks, Landon Creek, Legacy at Friendly Manor and Legacy at Twin Oaks in Greensboro.

