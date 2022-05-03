High Point apartments sold for combined $32.09 million

The Cloisters and Foxfire apartment complexes in High Point have been purchased for $32.09 million by a New Jersey multifamily residential company, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 226-unit campus is at 2609 Suffolk Ave and 2010 Stoneycreek Drive.
The buyers are Cloisters Foxfire Owner LLC, Cloisters Foxfire TIC II Owner LLC and Cloisters Foxfire TIC III Owner LLC. They are affiliates of Concordia Properties of Lakewood, N.J.
The seller is Cloisters Apartments LLC of Wethersfield, Conn.
