 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High Point apartments sold for combined $32.09 million

  • 0

The Cloisters and Foxfire apartment complexes in High Point have been purchased for $32.09 million by a New Jersey multifamily residential company, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 226-unit campus is at 2609 Suffolk Ave and 2010 Stoneycreek Drive.

The buyers are Cloisters Foxfire Owner LLC, Cloisters Foxfire TIC II Owner LLC and Cloisters Foxfire TIC III Owner LLC. They are affiliates of Concordia Properties of Lakewood, N.J.

The seller is Cloisters Apartments LLC of Wethersfield, Conn.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert