High Point biopharma company names new top executive

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in High Point, said Wednesday it has named Deepa Prasad as president and chief executive, effectively immediately.
Prasad is succeeding Stephen Holcombe, who is retiring.
The company is focused on the development of orally administered treatments for Type 1 diabetes and psoriasis.
Richard Craver
