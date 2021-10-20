 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point biopharma company names new top executive
0 Comments

High Point biopharma company names new top executive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in High Point, said Wednesday it has named Deepa Prasad as president and chief executive, effectively immediately.

Prasad is succeeding Stephen Holcombe, who is retiring.

The company is focused on the development of orally administered treatments for Type 1 diabetes and psoriasis.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook plans to change its name: report

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News